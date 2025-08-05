Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Funshine Days back with a bang in Bognor Regis!

It was wonderful to spend some time visiting the Artisan Craft Market last Sunday and it was great to see London Road bustling with gazebos, enticing shoppers of all ages.

I really enjoyed talking to all the traders and finding out a little more about them and their respective arts and crafts and it reminded me that I really must dig out my sewing machine and get crafting again myself! From exquisite pottery to unique 3D printed designs, pyrography to local honey, jewellery to pocket money toys, there really was something for everyone. The pride in their hand crafted creations was evident and I must thank Craft Cabin, MJ Printing and Designs, Elmer Honey, Dandelion Crafts and Creations, The Resourceful Community Scrapstore, Cherry Blossom Cottage, CB Pottery, HST Media Designs, Resinshine2, The Bag Lady and Natty Creations for coming along and adding vibrancy and colour to London Road and creating such a lovely atmosphere. This is an event that we will be running again so, watch this space.

The Funshine Days have got off to a great start and it was lovely to see some wonderfully creative sandcastles entered into this year’s sandcastle competition on Tuesday. I also watched the amazing play, topically all about sewage and an intrepid crab who becomes Mayor to sort it out! To hear about what’s coming up through the rest of the month, be on the lookout for our Town Crier, who will be in the Town Centre every Friday afternoon with a reminder. You can also follow our Events team on Facebook: @BognorRegisTCEvents or call the office on: 01243 825535.

Happening this Sunday 10th August, the third of this year’s ‘Music in the Park’ events, which offer a free afternoon of live music organised by Bognor Regis Rotary Club, supported by Bognor Regis Town Council. The theme for this concert is ‘Americana and Soul’, with local group Alabama Stills and support artist Olivia Stevens set to perform. Be sure to take your picnic blankets and chairs down to Hotham Park to enjoy live music, from 2pm until 4.30pm.

Next Thursday 14th August, Bognor Regis will be hosting a very exciting Emergency Services Family Fun Day, in London Road between 10am and 3pm. Organised by Arun District Council’s Economy Team, in collaboration with Bognor Regis Town Council. This free event is sure to attract families and visitors, increasing footfall in the Town Centre, whilst helping to instil a sense of community pride and cohesion. The day itself promises to be informative and inspirational, providing a real insight into the incredible work of our emergency services, whilst keeping young ones engaged and entertained. With meet and greets, the chance to explore emergency vehicles up close, ‘emergency services and superhero’s’ themed fancy dress, face painting, activities and so much more, this event really will be worth a visit.

Lastly for this week, Bognor Regis Town Council is seeking to appoint an innovative, forward thinking and proactive person, with good communication skills, to take on the role of Deputy Clerk to the Council. As an active member of the management team, the postholder will support the Town Clerk in ensuring the smooth running of the Council's day-to-day business, deputising in all aspects of the Town Clerk's responsibilities, including those of the Proper Officer and RFO to the Council, during any absence of the Town Clerk. The postholder will be responsible for the Planning and Licensing Committee, as well as overseeing areas such as health & safety. If this role sounds of interest to you, make sure you visit our website for further details and how to apply, by the deadline of 9am on Wednesday 13th August 2025: www.bognorregis.gov.uk.