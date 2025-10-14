Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: In Bloom entrants celebrated at annual Awards Evening

Last week, my Deputy Mayor, Cllr. Paul Wells attended this year’s Bognor Regis in Bloom Awards Evening, which was hosted for the first time at the Salvation Army Church and Community Centre.

I’m told that the evening was very enjoyable, and well-attended, with entrants, In Bloom Members, sponsors and other invited guests coming together to celebrate all things ‘blooming’ in Bognor Regis. Our lovely Town Crier, Jane Smith compered the evening, and a special tribute was held to Margaret Huntingdon, who after over 20 years as a dedicated member of the Working Group, has hung up her judging sheets and gardening gloves. We must also thank our In Bloom category sponsors for continuing to support the competition, our dignitaries from West Sussex County Council and Arun District Council, and to everyone who attended, entered and was a part of the organisation of the evening. Congratulations to this year’s winners, we hope you will display your trophies with pride for the next twelve months.

Many of you will have seen through our social media pages that the event which was due to take place over the October half term has been rescheduled and will now take place in the February half term 2026. Whilst we understand this might be disappointing for some, rest assured the event will prove even more spectacular when it does come to Bognor Regis early next year and will feature a stunning laser display complemented by live ice carving performances, promising an unforgettable spectacle for residents and visitors alike. An exact date will be confirmed in due course, but for now, one to pencil in your diaries! Our Town Council Events team are busy getting ready for this year’s Christmas Lights Switch-On, which I’m sure, as always, will be a wonderful way to begin this year’s festive celebrations in Bognor Regis.

Calling all young artists now, an exciting opportunity has arisen through ‘Project 39’ for your artwork to be a permanent fixture inside the Hotham Park underpass. ‘Artswork’, in partnership with the 39 Club and other organisations, are looking for A4 submissions based around the theme of ‘I LOVE Bognor’. Entrants are to be between the ages of 8-18 (or up to 25 with SEND) showcasing all they love about their Town. From the entries received, an online gallery will be created, alongside a pop-up exhibition and selected artwork will become permanent vinyl displays in the underpass, to be seen for years to come! Please submit your designs in colour to 39 Youth Club, Church Path between 10am and 6pm on Mondays and Wednesdays or send a clear image or screenshot to: [email protected], by 24th October 2025.

Deputy Mayor, Town Crier, Sponsors and Category Winners at Bognor Regis in Bloom Awards Evening 2025

Over recent years, Arun District Council, like many other Councils around the country have supported many ‘warm spaces’ to help residents throughout the winter period. Attendees who have benefitted from the scheme have found these hugely beneficial as not only a place to keep warm and seek advice, but also in helping to tackle loneliness and keep people connected to one and other, which is so important.

The District Council is once again inviting community organisations to apply to host a Warm Space over this winter. If your organisation would like to apply to host a Warm Space this winter, please contact the Communities and Wellbeing Team on: [email protected] for guidance and an application form. The deadline for applications is Friday 7th November, and approved warm spaces will be advertised widely, once decided upon, including through this column.

Lastly for this week, if you watch ITV Meridian News, you may have caught our Town Crier Jane, on Saturday evening! She was competing in the 72nd National Town Criers' Championship in Rye over the weekend, and was interviewed alongside her husband, Jonathan, who took home the prize for ‘Best Consort’. Keep up the amazing work Jane and thank you for all you do!