Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Plenty of free activities on offer through summer holidays!

Our Events team organised five days of kids’ activities on the recreation ground, and there’s plenty more where that came from! Our free ‘Funshine Days’ kick off next Tuesday 5th August at the seafront bandstand with ‘Pirate Day’ featuring our annual sandcastle competition which the Town Crier and I will have the pleasure of judging, amongst many other themed activities. On Wednesday, we welcome ‘Astronauts Adrift’ to the seafront and rounding off the first week of the 2025 ‘Funshine’ programme, we’ll have a surfboard simulator, which was extremely well-received last year! To keep up to date with all that’s on offer over the summer holidays and beyond, please follow our Town Council Events Facebook page: @BognorRegisTCEvents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through our Grant Aid funding, Bognor Regis Town Council is proud to be supporting the Resourceful Community Scrapstore CIC, who are holding their own ‘crafty’ events throughout the summer. Every Thursday afternoon, you can join them at the Bognor Makerspace in London Road for ‘Holiday Make & Take’ sessions. With crafting activities suitable for all ages, and just a £2 contribution towards materials required, why not book your child in to make something special they can take home and cherish forever. Visit their website: www.resourceful-scraps.org.uk to book a place and to find out more!

Also supported financially by Bognor Regis Town Council, is the Bognor Regis Seafront Lights ‘Illuminate Bognor’ event, which takes place over the August bank holiday weekend. To get ready for the main event, and ensure the walking trail is gloriously illuminated, two lantern making workshops are being held next Thursday 7th August. If you would like to take part in the walking parade and would like to make a lantern to hold (and take home), book your space on either the 1pm or 3pm workshop. Even if you are unable to take part in the parade, you can still attend and make your own lantern. Each workshop costs £2.50 per person and includes all materials. Bookings for these are essential and payment in advance is required by visiting Heygates Bookshop, located in Station Square, Station Road. Spaces are limited, so be sure to book early!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A reminder that the public consultation on plans to replace the current two-tier system of councils with a single layer, is now live and can be found by visiting: www.shapingwestsussex.org. Surveys must be completed by the deadline of 11.59pm on Wednesday 13th August. The final result could bring about huge change to the way local government services are delivered across our county and it’s therefore so important that our residents’ voices are heard, before changes come into effect. If you can spare five minutes, please do consider visiting the website above to take the survey. Hard copies are available on request from council receptions and will be available in libraries. If you need help or support to respond or would like the survey in an alternative format, please contact: [email protected].

Artisan Craft Fair Poster

Lastly, this Sunday an Artisan Craft Fair will be coming to the London Road pedestrian precinct, organised by the Town Council’s Markets Officer. Showcasing an eclectic mix of local crafters, makers and doers, all the stallholders are local to the Bognor Regis area and will be selling unique, home crafted goods. Come down and have a look at what’s on offer between 10am and 4pm and maybe pick up a bargain or two!