Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Plenty of live music on offer in June!

Welcome to this week’s Bognor Regis Briefing. A fantastic day was had by all at last week’s Book Day, which this year focused around the wonderful story of Alice in Wonderland, to celebrate its 160th Anniversary.

Hotham Park was filled with wonder and fun, with characters from the story, giant art and crafts, some beautiful storytelling and of course a big screen showing of the film itself amongst many other themed activities. The Town Crier and I had the task of judging this year’s fancy dress competition, which, with so many lovely costumes on display and so much effort clearly put into these, was a very hard decision indeed! Thank you to everyone who came out to support this free event, held by Bognor Regis Town Council and to our wonderful Events team for putting together such an enjoyable afternoon.

This is just the first of a whole programme of events the Town Council will be hosting through 2025, with Saturday 14th June seeing Proms in the Park take place at the Hotham Park Bandstand, with a line-up of live music set to entertain the crowds. For all the details and timings, please follow the Bognor Regis Town Council Events Facebook page, or check the Town Council’s website: www.bognorregis.gov.uk. It’s a busy weekend of music in Hotham Park, with Sunday 15th June, seeing the first of this summer’s Music in the Park concerts take place, organised by Rotary Club of Bognor Regis, supported by the Town Council. Rock and Motown performers are set to perform, so if you’re a fan of these genres of music, or you simply love listening to live music, within beautiful surroundings, then make sure you mark this event in your diaries!

In April 2024, Bognor Regis Town Council launched the 'Bognor Regis No Interest Loan Scheme', in partnership with local not-for-profit organisation Boom Community Bank. The scheme allows eligible residents, living within the five wards of Bognor Regis, who are facing barriers to accessing traditional credit, to borrow between £300 - £2,000. The loans are available with flexible repayment terms and importantly, no hidden fees to pay.

Mayor and Town Crier awarding prizes for fancy dress competition at Alice in Wonderland Day

Since the scheme launched, 17 loans have been granted to residents, totalling £16,300! The scheme continues to be open for applications, so if you can afford regular repayments, but struggle with funding essentials or sudden unexpected expenses, then this could be the option for you. To check if you are eligible, to find out more information and to apply, you can visit the dedicated website: www.boomcb.org.uk/loans/bognor-regis-nils.

A reminder that there are only a few weeks left to get in those applications for this year’s Bognor Regis in Bloom annual Gardening Competition. If you are a keen gardener, have some lovely hanging baskets, are a business owner with beautifully planted window boxes, or perhaps you work in a school who tends to their own vegetable plot, then please do consider applying for this prestigious competition, where we celebrate everyone who makes Bognor Regis a better, more beautiful place to live! All entrants are invited to an Awards Evening held in October, where they will receive a certificate, enjoy a buffet and where winners will be announced! As a member of the Bognor Regis in Bloom Working Group myself, I would encourage anyone who thinks this sounds interesting to give it a go. It’s not all about winning and everyone is given the recognition they deserve. To complete an entry form by the closing date of Saturday 28th June, visit our website or email: allotments&[email protected].