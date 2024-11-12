Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: poignant Remembrance commemorations

Bognor Regis Remembers

Welcome to this week’s Bognor Regis Briefing. I wanted to start with a very big thank you to all those involved in the poignant Remembrance Day commemorations, held outside the War Memorial of Bognor Regis Town Hall, last Sunday 10th November.

Veterans, Cadets and Service personnel turned out in large numbers to Parade up Belmont Street and into Clarence Road, led by the Parade Marshall, Staff Sergeant Aden Huff of the Army Cadets. Mike Monk from the Royal Air Force Association, Bognor Regis Branch, did a wonderful job of coordinating a fantastic turnout for the Parade, which was witnessed by hundreds of members of the public who had once again lined the surrounding streets. Father Keith Hodges from our Parish Church of Saint Wilfrid led the Service, befitting of the occasion and Graham Paul and The Salvation Army Band played throughout, with our resident bugler Alf Hughes, delivering The Last Post and Reveille.

During the Service, wreaths were laid by dignitaries including the Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex, Mrs Olivia Pinkney, and Mrs Alison Griffiths, our MP, as well as Chairs of surrounding Parishes and West Sussex and Arun District Councils. I had the honour of laying on behalf of Bognor Regis Town Council, alongside my Mayor’s Cadet and the Town Clerk, with Service Associations, local organisations and Cadets also laying wreaths to pay their own tributes to our Fallen Heroes.

Mayor of Bognor Regis, Cllr Miss Claire Needs

Following the Service, Bognor Regis Town Council welcomed wreath layers, dignitaries and participating organisations into the Town Hall for light refreshments, which served as an opportunity to further share our thoughts and gratitude surrounding this important day for our Nation.

The Town Council also marked Armistice Day with a short Service on Monday 11th November, which included the reading of the Exhortation and Kohima by our Town Crier and The Last Post and Reveille, played by Graham Paul. Town Councillors and Town Council staffed joined us to observe the two-minute silence.

Once again, a big thank you to everyone involved, and of course, to all those who joined us. We Will Remember Them.

Next Thursday we welcome ‘Ice Skating in the Park’ back to Bognor Regis, to mark the start of the festive season! Located in the London Road car park, next to Hotham Park, as well as taking to the ice in your skates, visitors of all ages can enjoy a selection of rides, games and an array of food stalls, whilst getting into the Christmas spirit in this ‘winter wonderland’! ‘Ice Skating in the Park’ has become a real Christmas tradition in Bognor Regis and I’m delighted to be attending the official opening for 2024! I’m certain this will be just as popular this year, so do make sure you book your tickets between now and the 5th January 2025, to avoid disappointment.

Wreaths laid at the War Memorial- 2024 Remembrance Sunday Service

With the Grant Aid application process closing at 5pm on Thursday 14th November, I wanted to say thank you to all those charities and organisations who have submitted their electronic applications. A reminder that these will be considered by Members of our Policy and Resources Committee, at a Meeting in January, with all applicants being written to, informing of outcomes, as soon as practically possible after the Meeting. As a Member of the Policy and Resources Committee myself, we look forward to reviewing the applications and to supporting some of the fantastic organisations that continue to do so much good work for the people of Bognor Regis.