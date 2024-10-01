Mayor of Bognor Regis weekly briefing: Puppet party draws in crowds from far and wide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Welcome to the Bognor Regis Briefing. I had to start this week’s column with the Bognor Regis Puppet Party, which took place in the Town over Saturday and Sunday. People had come from far and wide (including the USA) to witness what was truly a unique and showstopping event at the Royal Norfolk Hotel.

Everywhere you looked, there was a feast for the eyes, with puppets shows, ventriloquists, craft stalls, magic shows, clowns, musical entertainment and so much more. Audiences young and old were delighted with nostalgic ‘Punch and Judy’ shows put on by the renowned Punch and Judy Club, who have performed in some amazing venues, including for King Charles III himself! Crowds gathered eagerly to see the ‘Puppets on Parade’ by Bognor Regis favourite Jame Arnott, which the Town Crier and I were delighted to have participated in. A huge congratulations to the Bognor Regis Heritage Partnership, The Punch and Judy Club and of course all the performers who put on such a spectacular weekend celebrating the wonderful art of puppetry. The Town Council were delighted to sponsor the event, and with the roaring success that it was, here’s hoping another may be in the planning for 2025!

There are just a few weeks left to get any applications in for this year’s Youth and Young Persons Funding. The aim of this budget is tosupport public and community services and facilities for the young, and to support children and young people in their communities.

With a budget of £14,000 for 2024/2025, applications are invited from youth providers within Bognor Regis and the wider area (where children and young people living in Bognor Regis will benefit) who can demonstrate how they would meet the aims and objectives of the funding as detailed in the Youth and Young Persons Budget Funding Policy. The window for the 2024/2025 budget will close at 5pm on Friday 25th October 2024 and applications will be considered and determined by the Environmental and Leisure Committee, at their meeting to be held on 4th November 2024, on a discretionary basis and their majority decision will be final.

Mayor and Town Crier with Puppet performers

If you were involved in last year’s Remembrance Day Service at the Town Hall, you should have hopefully received an invitation letter to join the Town Council for this year’s commemorations, and to lay a wreath. If you have been involved previously but have not received a letter, or would like to lay a wreath on behalf of an organisation, then please get in contact with the office, either by phoning: 01243 867744 or emailing: [email protected]. We hope many of you, our residents, will be able to join us at the War Memorial, Clarence Road, on Sunday 10th November, as we come together to share in this national opportunity to remember those we have lost to war. Further details, including a downloadable Order of Service, will be made available nearer the time.

With the colder weather now setting in, if you are of pensionable age, now is the time to think about the Winter Fuel Payment. With changes having been made by the new Government, you now need to be claiming Pension Credit to receive this support. It is estimated that approximately 880,000 pensioners in the UK are entitled to Pension Credit but are not claiming it. To find out if you are eligible, or to get help with how to claim, contact the Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice, by calling for free on: 0808 278 7969, or pop in to their local branch: 10A The Arcade, Bognor Regis.