Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal Launch takes place in Bognor Regis this weekend

Welcome to this week’s Bognor Regis Briefing. I wanted to start this week’s column by thanking the RAFA Branch 381 Bognor Regis, for inviting me to commemorate alongside them, their 80th anniversary last week. It was an honour to attend to represent Bognor Regis Town Council, and we are very grateful to have them.

We are also very grateful for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and all that they do to continue to raise vital funds for those and their families who have been left disadvantaged by their time in Service. Their visual presence in the weeks leading up to Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day, gives us another opportunity to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Last year, £43,174 was raised by Bognor Regis and the surrounding villages through the Poppy Appeal, which is a tremendous effort. Let’s hope we can reach such phenomenal figures again this year. I am looking forward to being at the Launch of the 2025 Poppy Appeal, which takes place this Saturday 25th October at 10am in the Sainsbury’s superstore, Shripney Road. Volunteers and Cadet Forces will also be present, alongside our local MP, Mrs Alison Grffiths, and I hope the launch, and the Poppy Appeal over the next few weeks, will be very well-supported as always.

Arun District Council have this week announced a new public consultation that seeks to gain residents’ views on their proposed changes to how face-to-face services are delivered in Bognor Regis, with plans to remove the fixed, permanent front-of-house desk at Bognor Regis Town Hall. Under the new plans, services would be delivered through scheduled outreach sessions at accessible community venues, pop-up events, and targeted support in areas with greater need. This proposal is part of a wider strategy to improve service delivery across the district, ensuring that support reaches more residents in the ways they need it most. The District Council want to hear the views of as many residents who use the Town Hall, as possible, before making any final decisions. You can complete the survey by visiting Arun District Council’s website: www.arun.gov.uk, with a banner at the top of the page taking you directly to the survey. The link has also been shared on the Town Council’s website and Facebook page, and paper copies can be requested by emailing: [email protected]. Closing date for responses is 10th November, so please do consider taking just a few moments to share your views, it could make all the difference.

With half term and Halloween just around the corner, there is plenty going on in Bognor Regis to keep everyone entertained. Bognor Regis Museum are hosting a free kids ‘Halloween Ghost Hunt’, from 28th until 31st October, with plenty of thrills for young adventurers as they explore the museum in search of hidden ghoulish surprises. The event is open to children up to 12 years old. The Charlie Purley is holding a kids Halloween party on Tuesday 28th October between 3pm and 5pm, with fancy dress, music and dancing, Halloween games and spooky prizes to be won. Spaces are limited but tickets can be booked by visiting their website or by calling: 01243 200440. The Resourceful Community Scrapstore CIC will be opening their doors on Thursday 30th October for a special Halloween edition of their popular ‘make and take’ sessions. Be inspired to get crafty utilising all you can find on the Scrapstore shelves! This session is for accompanied children and is suitable for all ages, with the first session taking place between 1pm and 2.30pm and the second session from 3pm until 4.30pm. These sessions are proudly supported by funding from Bognor Regis Town Council.