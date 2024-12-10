Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Small Business Saturday

Welcome to this week’s Bognor Regis Briefing. With strong winds and heavy rain experienced across the district last week, as Storm Darragh swept the country, the importance of being prepared for adverse weather was once again highlighted.

If you live in a flood prone area, are worried about ensuring your property is protected or you want to keep up to date with weather warnings affecting Bognor Regis, then you can sign up for alerts via the GOV.UK website. Just search ‘sign up for weather alerts’ on the website, for all the information and remember to stay away from coastal paths, piers and promenades when there is a period of high winds and rain.

Despite the inclement weather, last Saturday 7th December marked this year’s Small Business Saturday, an initiative aiming to encourage consumers to shop local and support small, independent businesses, particularly in the run up to Christmas. In Bognor Regis, we are lucky to have an abundance of these, offering a wide variety of unique products and services in the heart of our community. A massive congratulations to this year’s winners and on behalf of Bognor Regis Town Council, thank you for being a key part of our Town’s shopping culture. For a full list of winners and the other amazing small businesses Bognor Regis is lucky to have, please visit the Bognor Regis Business Improvement District’s Facebook page. Remember, before heading online to do your Christmas shopping, why not pop into the Town Centre to see for yourself what makes our small businesses so special.

The physical parking discs for the Town Centre's 2-Hour Parking Scheme in 2025 are now on sale, and are available to buy from the following Bognor Regis retailers: - 63 Queensway Podiatry Wellbeing Fitness, Age UK West Sussex, Blue Raspberry, Bognor Regis Pharmacy, Cat & Rabbit Rescue, Clayden & Co Jewellers, J&D Jewellers, JW Sports, Little Florist, Living Word, Mobility & Comfort, Polkadot Stripes, Reynolds Ltd, Shopmobility, Sight & Sound, Silver News, St Wilfrid's Hospice and Unique Knit & Sew. Discs cost £6 for the whole of 2025 which will allow two hours free parking, once per day in participating car parks - Fitzleet, Lyon Street and Hothamton in Bognor Regis and St Martins, Anchor Springs, Manor House in Littlehampton.

Alternatively, the virtual Town Centre parking disc costs just £4 for the whole of 2025 and will allow customers two hours of free parking, once per day, in the car parks listed above. The 2025 virtual parking discs are available to purchase via the MiPermit website.

West Sussex Recycles will shortly be opening applications for The Waste Prevention Community Grant Fund. This is an opportunity for community organisations, schools, charities and more to apply for grants of up to £5,000 to support innovative waste prevention projects in food, furniture, plastics, textiles, and electronic waste. This is a great opportunity for community groups to actively make a difference to help prevent waste in West Sussex. If this sounds of interest to you, then make sure you get your applications in from Monday 13th January 2025. Guidance notes, FAQ’s alongside the application itself can be accessed via the West Sussex County Council website: www.westsussex.gov.uk, just search ‘waste prevention grant’.

Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice are seeking views from Arun residents on the continued impact of the Cost-of-Living crisis, through their 2024 survey which is now live. The survey takes only ten minutes to complete and will help Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice to better understand how people in the local community are coping with the ever-rising cost of living, thus helping to enable them to provide support in the areas it is most needed. To access the survey, please visit their website: and www.arunchichestercab.org.uk.