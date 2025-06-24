Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: So much going for our town!

The Bognor Regis Armed Forces Day Committee certainly did our Town proud last weekend, with a wonderful commemoration for our Armed Forces past, present and future, with this year’s event also honouring the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. The Poppy Wall and Commemoration Garden, along with the presenting of the Veterans badges were particularly poignant moments. Thank you to the organisers for putting on such a befitting event, which the Town Council were enormously proud to have supported and to everyone involved on the day itself.

This was just one example of some of the truly wonderful free events that Bognor Regis hosts every year, some organised by the Town Council as well as many other outside organisations. We are extremely lucky in our Town to have such a full event programme, offering such diversity. Some of you may have seen recent articles ranking seaside resorts, with Bognor Regis seemingly not faring well. In the latest mention online, which has been picked up by local papers, the survey was undertaken 18 months ago, with just over 4,700 people asked for their experience. Whilst we cannot pretend to know how many of those had actually visited Bognor Regis, we can assume the survey sample of those having experienced our Town and what it has to offer, would be fairly small and may not be a true representation of how many others feel about our Town as a resort.

I believe we have so much to be proud of in our Town. As well as the above forementioned events put on in Bognor Regis each year, we have plenty more to offer. As one of Britain’s ‘sunniest’ mainland resorts, we boast some beautiful open spaces including Hotham Park, a popular tourist attraction offering something for all ages from the railway to the play park, to the mini golf and lovely café area. Butlin’s of course is a huge draw for tourists, with the new PLAYXPERIENCE activity centre having recently opened and more improvements in the pipeline over the summer. We have regeneration happening across the Town, with the new additions to the Esplanade, as part of the Public Realm Improvements, with the ongoing regeneration of Bognor Regis seafront set to see over £40 million of investment from public and private organisations. The Premier Inn development continues to make good progress, which is sure to bring plenty of new visitors to our Town, and not forgetting the Alexandra Theatre, currently undergoing major development work to make the theatre experience in Bognor Regis better than ever. With some fabulous independent shops, a lovely café culture and many positive comments on our Town from the likes of other websites including ‘Visit South East England’, Bognor Regis is perhaps not quite so ‘run down’ as described!

A couple of dates for your diaries now…next Saturday 5th July the first ever Bognor Regis Repair Café will be held at Bognor Makerspace in Longford Road. This fantastic initiative made possible with the help of the West Sussex Waste Prevention Community Fund, aims to encourage local people to fix their broken items, instead of simply throwing them away. A range of experts will be on hand to help you repair your beloved items and reduce the need to have to buy new. Light refreshments will be available in the Café and although the services of the experts are free, a cash donation is expected. Make sure you join them between 10am and 1pm, even if it’s only for a cuppa!

A Drive through Time Motor Gala Poster

Also happening next weekend is the Town Council organised ‘Drive through Time Motor Gala’. Taking place at West Park on Sunday 6th July, this is a favourite in the Town Council’s events programme with 2025 marking the 12th anniversary of this popular event. A spectacle for car lovers, why not come down between 12pm and 5pm to see the magnificent display of cars from across the ages, whilst enjoying the Formula One live from Silverstone displayed on the big screen. There’ll be live music, a KidZone and craft and charity fair, so there really is something for everyone!