Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: still time to contribute to the Poppy Wall;

Welcome to this week’s Bognor Regis Briefing! It’s been fantastic to hear that so many of you have already pledged to get your knitting needles at the ready, to help the Bognor Regis Armed Forces Day Committee in their mammoth task, of creating a huge ‘poppy wall’, as part of this year’s Bognor Regis Armed Forces Day commemorations.

Whilst many have signed up to the cause and are already beginning to knit and crochet their poppies, more help is still required to ensure the wall is the wonderful tribute to the Bognor Regis men and women who lost their lives fighting, that the Committee are hoping for. If you are up to the challenge, but perhaps haven’t got round to signing up yet, then please do so today! Remember that Unique Knit and Sew in London Road are offering 10% off some of the materials needed - simply tell staff that you're taking part in the ‘Poppy Wall Project’. As detailed in this column a few weeks ago, completed poppies need to be dropped off at a local collection point by May 2025, to allow time for assembly. For further details of where to take your poppies, please keep an eye on this column, follow the Bognor Regis Armed Forces Day Facebook page, or email: [email protected]. Bognor Regis residents always do our Town proud when called upon for important occasions such as this, and I’m sure this time will be no different! Thank you for your support!

Event organisers asked, so we listened! The ‘events programme’ included within this year’s Bognor Regis Town Council newsletter, due to be delivered through your door during March, will feature a list of some events organised by other organisations, as well as those of Bognor Regis Town Council. Each listing will contain a QR code, for scanning to take readers to the organiser’s website or Facebook page, where further information and details on the events can be obtained. All Bognor Regis Town Council events will feature our ‘Sunniest Bognor Regis’ logo. We hope that providing this ‘broader’ overview of events planned in Bognor Regis in 2025, will make it easier for residents to see all the fun and exciting things the Town will be offering as we go through the year. Please note that event details publicised within the newsletter are correct at the time of going to print, but all events may be subject to change and subject to land permissions from Arun District Council.

To ensure continued support of some of our Town’s biggest events, the Policy and Resources Committee of Bognor Regis Town Council, have agreed to enter into a 3-year Partnership Funding Agreement with the Bognor Pier Trust C.I.C. (Puppet Party), the Bognor Regis Carnival Association and Bognor Regis Seafront Lights, to provide funding towards the ‘Illuminate’ event. I’m very much looking forward to presenting cheques for Partnership Funding, along with those for 2025 Grant Aid recipients, at the upcoming Town Council Civic Reception.

Further to last week’s call for entries into the Bognor Regis in Bloom schools and nurseries vegetable growing competition, this week I wanted to advise our readers of sponsorship opportunities now available through the Bognor Regis in Bloom Working Group. If you have a business or work in an organisation that may be interested in supporting an important community project to enhance the Town and make Bognor Regis a better place to live, work, study and visit, whilst receiving some advertising in exchange, then please contact the Allotments and In Bloom Officer, for more information and to register your interest: allotments&[email protected].