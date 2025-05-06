Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Thank you to you all...

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Welcome to this week’s Bognor Regis Briefing. This is the final time I will be addressing you, through this column, as Mayor of Bognor Regis, as I get ready to hand over the reins to a new Mayor at the Annual Town Council Meeting, taking place on Monday evening.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I would like to tell you all what an absolute joy it has been having this chance to address you, our readers and residents, on a weekly basis, sharing the various things I’ve been up to as Mayor, the work the Town Council has been doing and keeping you updated with all things ‘Bognor Regis’. I have loved every moment of my role as Mayor and have met some truly inspiring people along the way. Thank you to everyone who has been kind enough to invite me to their event and to all those who have stopped for a chat when they’ve seen me out and about in my Mayoral role.

I would like to give a very special thank you to my Deputy Mayor, Cllr. Mrs Gill Yeates who has been of tremendous support to me, attending some events on my behalf, and from what I understand, she has enjoyed them as much as I have! The person I chose as my Consort for my Mayoral year, was my good friend Jane Smith, who many of you will know as our Bognor Regis Town Crier. Jane and her husband Jonathan have been amazing this year and I’m so proud of all the wonderful achievements Jane continues to make in her role as our Town Crier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity I chose to raise money for throughout my year was Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice. You may have noticed my collection buckets situated around the Town, and I thank anyone who put their spare change into one of these over the past twelve months, it really does all add up. I’ve also raised funds through my raffle at the Town Council’s Civic Reception and at the Civic Service, held at the end of 2024. I am eagerly awaiting getting a final total in the coming days and to presenting them with a cheque for this amount, prior to the Annual Town Council Meeting.

BRTC VE Day Beacon Lighting Poster

The VE Day-80 Beacon Lighting takes place this week, and I hope that many of you will join us at the seafront beacon brazier from 9.15pm on Thursday 8th May, as we mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, with some wonderful music, by LED electronic violinist Alleya, the reading of the VE Day official proclamation by our Town Crier, Jane Smith, who will also be leading the crowds in the singing of what I’m sure will be a rousing rendition of the classic hymn ‘I Vow To Thee My Country’, as well of course as the lighting of the beacon itself at 9.30pm, for which we are honoured to be joined by two Scots Guards Pipers. Hopefully, the weather will be kind to us, and I really look forward to seeing as many of our residents join us for this special event, as possible.

Continuing with the VE Day commemorations, the Felpham Village Conservation Society have planned their own tributes taking place on Saturday 10th May. Starting at 3pm at the Memorial Hall in Felpham, the free event will include fantastic live music, dancers, stalls, refreshments, games and much more, concluding with the unveiling of a memorial plaque for the brave residents who played their part in the liberation of Europe.

Once again, thank you for taking the time to read this column, it has been the honour of a lifetime to have served as Mayor to my beloved Bognor Regis.