Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: The Big Switch is almost here!

The 'Big Switch at 6' is almost here!

Welcome to this week’s edition of the Bognor Regis Briefing. You know winter is in full swing when ‘Ice Skating in the Park’ returns to Bognor Regis, and I was delighted to be able to welcome them last Thursday, for the official opening for the 2024 season in the London Road car park. Joined by my fellow dignitaries and of course our Bognor Regis Town Crier, a fantastic time was had by all and I for one certainly can’t wait to get on the ice! After the high winds experienced last weekend by Storm Bert, everything is now back up and running, so do make sure you pay them a visit to explore the Christmas market, lively Funfair, cosy Christmas huts, German-style swing grill, a bar, children’s rides, games, plenty of festive cheer and of course the main attraction - the ice rink itself!

If that’s not enough to get you into the festive spirit, then why not join us for Bognor Regis Town Council’s Christmas lights switch-on taking place this Saturday! The ‘Big Switch at 6’, will feature an array of entertainment in the Town Centre, from 4pm, including the Mirror Men, music from ‘Absolute 80’s’ and you can even get your hand on your own free glowstick to help take you back in time to the 80’s! Also featuring a virtual reality sleigh ride, illuminated stilt walkers, LED drummers and goodie bags for the little ones, it all builds up to the switch-on itself, taking place at 6pm. I’m so looking forward to what is sure to be another wonderful event for our Town and I am honoured to be switching on the lights, alongside our wonderful Town Crier.

It’s not just the Town Centre joining in the celebrations, as the Bognor Regis Time Portal is also making some adjustments to reflect the festive period and to help us celebrate the official switching on of Bognor Regis’ Christmas lights for 2024. Make sure you find some time during the afternoon to visit the portal on the seafront, which allows users to get a glimpse of life in the 19th century, with recreations of the wooden bathing machines that once lined the beach brought back in three dimensions for users to explore. You can hear what ‘local celebrity’ Mary Wheatland has to say including stories of her experiences as a bathing machine proprietor, lifesaver, and swimming teacher who worked on the beach for over sixty years, with some new additions for Christmas 2024!

To support local businesses and high streets by encouraging shoppers to ‘shop local’, Arun District Council will once again be offering free car parking on selected Saturdays in the run up to Christmas. In Bognor Regis, to also support the ‘Big Switch at 6’ event, free parking will be available this Saturday 30th November, between 12pm and 6pm in the Fitzleet multi-storey car park. In addition, to support ‘Small Business Saturday’, a national event aimed at supporting, inspiring and promoting small businesses all year round, there will also be free parking available on Saturday 7th December in the Hothamton car park, Bognor Regis.

I’m sure many of you have noticed that works are now underway on the redevelopment of the Alexandra Theatre and are continuing with the building of the new Premier Inn Hotel, next to the Town Hall, in Clarence Road. This is an exciting time of new projects getting underway in our Town. Arun District Council are providing regular updates on the progress of these projects, on their website and through news releases on their Facebook page, so keep an eye out for all the latest!