Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Tribute to Cllr Jim Brooks

At the beginning of the week, we received the very sad news of the passing of Bognor Regis Town Councillor, Jim Brooks. Jim had served on this council since 2007 and was proud to be Mayor of Bognor Regis from 2011-2012.

Moving to Bognor Regis from Wales with his parents in 1960, Jim became the first children’s entertainer at the new Butlin’s resort in the Town. Entertaining was in Jim’s blood and he, with his father Hal Brooks, spent time touring as a clown. Also passionate about music, Jim played fiddle and guitar in local folk groups, as well as having a recording studio at his home. Jim was actively involved in community affairs and was a champion for Bognor Regis throughout his adult life. His passion for the Town was admired by all who knew him. I would like to take this opportunity to pass on our condolences to Jim’s family, on behalf of all at Bognor Regis Town Council. A one of a kind, he will be sorely missed.

Whilst the weather may not be looking that favourable at the moment, brighter (and drier) months are ahead, and it is soon to be that time of year for getting out in the garden, removing the remnants of winter and readying outdoor spaces for spring planting. With that in mind, the Bognor Regis in Bloom Working Group is currently taking entries for their schools and nurseries vegetable growing competition! If you are a nursery or school teacher in Bognor Regis or the surrounding parishes, and would like to give your children a fun, hands-on outdoor project, to support their learning and understanding of the environment, where food comes from and the sense of satisfaction that comes with growing your own produce, then why not sign up for this free competition. Entry forms and further details can be obtained from the Town Council’s website, just visit: www.bognorregis.gov.uk and click on ‘Our Town’ and select ‘In Bloom’ from the dropdown box. Alternatively, email the Allotments & In Bloom Committee Clerk: allotments&[email protected] or call the office on: 01243 825535.

Finishing this week’s edition with some good news, and the Town Council are delighted to announce that our Bognor Regis Town Crier, Jane Smith, has written the official Proclamation for VE Day 80, to be read by all participating Town Crier’s, as part of the day’s official celebrations! Her entry was judged by three independent judges and Jane has therefore been named the ‘Principal Town Crier’ for this important occasion. I’m sure residents of Bognor Regis join us in sending our congratulations to Jane, on yet another prestigious moment as our Bognor Regis Town Crier. A very proud moment for our Town and for Jane, who also had her Proclamation chosen from a sea of entries, for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II in June 2022.

Cllr Jim Brooks

Jane who was overjoyed with the news, will be reading her VE Day 80 Proclamation in Bognor Regis on 8th May 2025, with pride, as part of the Town Council's planned celebrations! Jane has said of this achievement “by the time of the 85th Anniversary of VE Day there will be few veteran survivors from the conflict. This year’s 80th celebration is therefore especially poignant. The widespread publicity that anniversaries such as this attracts in Bognor Regis, reflects so admirably upon our Town and I’m immensely proud to play a role in that again this year.” On a personal note, I have had the pleasure of working closely alongside Jane this year, both in her role as Town Crier and on occasions, as my Mayor’s Consort. This accolade is no less than she deserves, and we are extremely lucky to have her flying the flag for Bognor Regis. Well done Jane!