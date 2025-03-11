Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: upcoming Annual Town Meeting of Electors

Annual Town Meeting of Electors takes place on Monday 17th March

Welcome to this week’s Bognor Regis Briefing. To celebrate Wellbeing Month, Bognor Regis Library will be holding a new ‘Tea & Chat’ session on the third Friday of every month. Starting from Friday 21st March, why not enjoy the welcoming environment of your local library, for a free informal session between 11am and 12pm. You can discuss your favourite books, play a boardgame or simply socialise with new friends. Bognor Regis Library regularly hosts drop-in sessions from local organisations offering help and support on a whole range of wellbeing issues. To find out more about the new ‘Tea & Chat’ sessions, or any of the other services they offer, please call Bognor Regis Library, located in London Road on: 01243 382470 or you can email: [email protected].

Last week, four new bike repair stations were installed around Bognor Regis town centre to support cycling in the town. Located on the promenade by Gloucester Road, Rock Gardens, Hotham Park Car Park and in Hothamton Car Park, the installations were funded by £7,500 from Arun District Council’s allocation of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, after a successful bid from Bognor Regis Town Council. The funding was secured to promote healthy and active lifestyle choices and encourage active tourism.

These all-in-one units provide a stable public bike stand for tuning bikes and making repairs, including a pump with multi-valve adaptor and pressure gauge, tools such as a Hex key set, screwdrivers, spanner, wrench and tyre levers that are securely attached to the unit with steel ropes.

Whether taking a leisurely cycle along the promenade, getting to work or school, should the need arise, then these public bike repair stations will hopefully prove very useful.

Spaces are filling up fast for this year’s ‘Drive through Time Motor Gala’, organised by the Town Council’s events team. If you want to display your vehicle at our hugely popular static motor show in West Park on Sunday 6th July, then make sure you don’t delay in getting your entry forms in! You can visit Bognor Regis Town Council’s website: www.bognorregis.gov.uk, email: [email protected] or call: 01243 825535 for your forms and all the details. Richmond Motor Group are kindly sponsoring this year’s event and the Town Crier and I are looking forward to meeting with them very soon for a photoshoot promoting the event - watch this space!

A final reminder that the Annual Town Meeting of Electors for 2025 will be taking place this coming Monday 17th March. As the title suggests, this meeting is for you, our electors, to raise any questions or to speak about topics important to you and your town, in the presence of your Town Councillors. The meeting will be held in the Council Chamber at the Town Hall, Clarence Road, with residents encouraged to arrive from 6.30pm, for a 7pm meeting start. The CEO of Arun District Council, Dawn Hudd, will be in attendance to provide an update from the District Council on the current hot topic of devolution, which has received a lot of press coverage recently. Apart from this, the direction in which the conversation goes really is up to you… There is no need to register, and all are welcome to attend. I hope to see as many of you there as possible, as this is your chance to get your views across to your elected Town Councillors.