Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Volunteers needed for the 'Great British Spring Clean' in Bognor Regis!

Thank you to everyone who attend the Annual Town Meeting of Electors on Monday evening.

It was wonderful to have so many of you join us at the Town Hall, to discuss and debate the topics important to you and your Town. As part of the evening, we welcomed Dawn Hudd, the CEO of Arun District Council, who provided some very helpful information on Devolution and the Local Government Reorganisation, and what it could look like locally. I hope those of you who joined us found the evening worthwhile and on behalf of my fellow Town Councillors, we thank you for your participation and interest in your Town.

This Saturday 22ndMarch, the Bognor Regis in Bloom Working Group will be coming together to ‘clean up’ the Ladybrook Community Orchard, to do their part for the annual Keep Britain Tidy initiative ‘The Great British Spring Clean’. The Working Group have taken part every year, since the inception of this nationwide campaign back in 2016, and have had many local #LitterHeroes pledging their support by taking part in the numerous litter picks which have taken place all around the Town. The focus of this year’s campaign is the message that the environment belongs to everyone, and therefore, everyone has a duty to protect it. Over the years, our Bognor Regis litter pickers have found all sorts of ‘odd’ pieces of rubbish, carelessly discarded, including ‘retro rubbish’ that was dropped many years ago but is still causing harm to our environment today, releasing greenhouse gases as it slowly breaks down in our soil and water, which contributes to the climate crisis. Litter-picking is a simple action that anyone can do to make an immediate and visible difference to the environment where we live, work and play. If you would like to be part of the change and feel inspired to be one of this year’s #LitterHeroes, then please join the Bognor Regis in Bloom Working Group between 11am and 2pm this Saturday 22ndMarch, at the Ladybrook Community Orchard in Felpham Way. Equipment will be provided, so just bring yourselves and your enthusiasm! On behalf of the Working Group, thank you for helping to make Bognor Regis a cleaner place for us all!

If you would like to find out more about the work of Bognor Regis in Bloom, get involved in their activities, sign up, or would be interested in any of the currently available sponsorship opportunities, please visit the ‘In Bloom’ page of our website, which can be found under the ‘Our Town’ dropdown box of the homepage: www.bognorregis.gov.uk or simply contact the Allotment & In Bloom Officer: [email protected].

As detailed in this column several weeks ago, West Sussex County Council are currently running a public consultation on the draft Local Flood Risk Management Strategy. With the consultation closing on Friday (21stMarch), this is your last chance to tell your County Council what you think about their proposals, and to help shape how they work with water companies, district and borough councils, residents, landowners and the Environment Agency to improve local flood risk management in West Sussex before the draft strategy goes to the next phase. The more public feedback received the better, so if you haven’t got round to responding yet, then please do so before the impending closing date. You can access the public consultation by visiting: www.yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk and clicking on the ‘West Sussex Draft Local Flood Risk Management Strategy Consultation (2025-2030), which can be found on the homepage. You can request an alternative format of the survey by emailing: [email protected] or you can call the County Council on: 01243 642105.