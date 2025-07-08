Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Youth Groups Flowerbed Design Competition a 'blooming' success!

I had to start this week’s column reflecting on two spectacular events I attended last weekend.

On Saturday, the Bognor Makerspace Repair Café officially opened for business, and what a fun and interesting morning it was. I was delighted to meet so many residents and experts, working hard to restore their precious items and I thank the organisers for making me feel so welcome. This is not just a one-off event, the Repair Café will be running at the Makerspace in Longford Road on the first Saturday of every month between the hours of 10am and 1pm. I’ll certainly be back soon for another visit.

Last Sunday afternoon saw a sea of motor vehicles from across the ages adorn West Park in style, for the Town Council’s annual ‘A Drive through Time Motor Gala’. With some rather negative press about our Town taking the spotlight in recent weeks, it was lovely to see everyone come together for an extremely enjoyable event with a warm atmosphere and plenty of fun to be had! It was a pleasure to officially open proceedings and to get the opportunity to tour the cars and bikes being displayed, with our Town Crier, on this, the 12th anniversary of the Motor Gala. As always, a massive thank you to our Events team for pulling together a very enjoyable afternoon, to our sponsors for their support, to everyone who entered their vehicle and those who came along!

The Bognor Regis in Bloom Working Group recently held their presentation event for the Youth Groups Flowerbed Design Competition, in which winners and runners-up from the local Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers groups came to the Bognor Regis Mini Golf in Waterloo Square, to receive their well-deserved certificates and thanks for their hard work. This year’s theme, which the groups were asked to interpret in a flower design, was VE Day 80. Over 140 entries were received across the age ranges and as a member of the Bognor Regis in Bloom Working Group, I must say there were some fantastic ones. Eventually, we decided Amelie from 1st Bognor Guides and Lola from 1st Pagham & Aldwick Brownies would be this year’s joint winners. Everyone came along to see their winning designs amalgamated into a beautiful flowerbed display at the Mini Golf. Congratulations to all - we hope to see you entering again next year!

Winning designs planted into flowerbed at Bognor Regis Mini Golf

Something new and exciting for Bognor Regis, on Sunday 20th July, the pedestrian precinct London Road will turn into the Community Information Superhighway. With the look and feel of a general market, this free event will be bringing together local community groups, clubs and organisations to highlight what they can offer and the services they provide in the local area.

The Town Council will be on hand to offer information on the upcoming ‘Funshine Days’, as well as other exciting events we have planned for 2025.

We are delighted to welcome Artswork and artist Fiona Duley to the event. With your help, they will be creating a collaborative sculpture, themed around ‘community’ asking children and young people the question ‘how do you feel about our Town?’. We would love the finished sculpture to be displayed within the Town, for all to see, and appeal to local businesses who may have space to display this.

In addition, we shall be joined by My Sister’s House, Age UK, Sea Cadets, The Arena, Aldingbourne Trust, Bognor Regis Sailing Club, Citizen’s Advice Bureau, Air Cadets, West Sussex Fire and Rescue and Family Support Work. Facepainting by Alex will also be on hand to provide some colour, glitter and sparkle. Come along on the day between 10am and 4pm and support your Town Centre. Find out what Bognor Regis can offer you, or what you could offer to Bognor Regis!