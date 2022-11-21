Meet Bexhill producer Levi who got played on BBC Radio Sussex!

Levi submitted a song to the BBC Sussex team with another guy called SAM. who is a US based vocalist, Levi and Sam both collaborated on a release together producing a song that the BBC happened to have emailed Levi telling him that his track was going on live radio.

The radio DJ known as Melita Dennett messaged Levi asking him for information about what he would want to do as his further career, how he collaborated with Sam and what plans he has about the future stating that Levi had produced an absolute tune. With Levi's success on his release You Want It, he managed to get it played on BBC Radio Sussex with great feedback from the DJ herself stating that they absolute loved it and wishes for Levi to share more tracks in the future.