Mid Sussex MP forces government to respond on Sixth Form strikes

Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, brought a debate to Parliament on Monday urging the government to end strikes impacting students at local sixth form colleges.

Since November, teachers at Varndean, BHASVIC, and Collyer’s colleges—three highly regarded institutions attended by many Mid Sussex students—have joined 32 colleges across England in staging seven days of industrial action. These strikes come at a critical time for students preparing for A-levels, university applications, and vocational exams.

Alison tabled the debate in the House of Commons on Monday following inadequate and frustrating answers from government ministers to earlier questions.

Speaking in the debate, Alison said: “Students in Mid Sussex and beyond are being badly failed. These strikes have come about because of sheer frustration at an illogical pay offer that creates a two-tier system for sixth form teachers. This is unacceptable and must be urgently addressed.”

Alison Bennett MP addressing the Commons in the Sixth Form debate on Monday evening

Alison met with Mid Sussex constituent, Year 13 student Amelie Lockhart who is studying at Varndean, to hear first-hand the impact of the strikes. Amelie voiced concerns about completing her course content in time to meet university grade requirements. Meanwhile, Sam, a BHASVIC student from Haywards Heath, expressed fears of falling behind but said he still supports the teachers’ fight for fair pay.

Parents have echoed frustrations, with one describing the government’s exclusion of non-academised sixth form teachers from a recent pay award as “madness.” Unlike their peers in academised sixth forms and schools, these teachers were left out of a 5.5% pay rise offered last year. Alison highlighted that resolving the pay disparity would cost just £19 million, a small fraction of the £1.2 billion allocated for school pay awards.

Beyond the strikes, sixth form colleges face systemic funding challenges. According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, government spending per student is 26% lower than in secondary schools. Additionally, sixth form colleges cannot reclaim VAT, costing each college an average of £350,000 annually.

“The government must prioritise the education of students in Sussex and across the country,” Alison urged. “Ensuring fair pay for sixth form teachers is essential to retaining excellent staff and preventing further disruption to students already disproportionately affected by COVID.”

She is calling for the pay rise to be backdated to September 2024 and for action to address long-standing inequalities in the sixth form sector.