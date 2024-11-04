Mims Davies MP: Backing our hard-working farmers

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages

Following Labour’s budget of broken promises and my inbox filling with emails from rightly concerned local farmers and residents, I’ve written to the Chancellor on support for working farms and the impact on jobs in agriculture.

In my constituency that spans both East and West Sussex, I’ve written on behalf of Sussex farmers and growers, many of whom have requested I contact the chancellor to make the case for my constituents a boosted, long-term agricultural budget commitment to meet the many societal demands on farming and agricultural sector and to unlock the growth potential of the rural economy. I have always, and will always, back our incredibly hard-working local farmers and food producers.

I was honoured to join the DHL Express team for the official opening of their fantastic new Gatwick service centre where many of the East Grinstead staff have moved across to. They employ over 50,000 people across the UK and will be providing more jobs here in my constituency from entry level to senior management.

I look forward to visiting again soon and seeing how they continue to help grow our local economy working with local business getting their products delivered and to customers.

I was very pleased to join Estée Lauder in Parliament to raise awareness of Breast Cancer and the symptoms to look out for. I'd like to encourage as many residents, family, and friends as possible to regularly self-check, which can make a big difference. Symptoms and what specifically to look out for can be found on my website. #TimeToEndBreastCancer.

I was in Ardingly meeting with Justine, and other local residents, and Douglas from nearby West Hoathly Parish Council as one of the main topics that keeps coming up for our whole area is road safety.

As the clocks changed bringing in darker evenings residents continually raise speeding concerns. Ahead of Road Safety Week, please be careful on our roads and make sure we're all watching out for other people. If we all share the roads in Sussex, we'll all be safer and hopefully, we'll all have safe journeys to work, school and home.