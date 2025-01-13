Mims Davies MP: Closure of surgery unit would be 'devastating'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column on TV and Radio on tackling violence against women and girls, grooming gangs scandal, cold weather affecting pensioners, Uckfield Hospital

I was on TV on BBC Politics Live and BBC Radio Wales discussing last week’s Conservative Bill amendment as Shadow Minister for Women, an important moment for Parliament.

As it was vital to send a clear signal that Parliament wasn’t going to allow the horrific grooming gangs scandal to go on without a battle for justice for the victims and survivors who say their voices haven’t fully been heard. Yet tellingly the Liberal Democrats sat on their hands, with two greens abstaining and two against so they all enabled Labour to block this, leaving youngsters in our towns and villages vulnerable-simply preferring to sit on their hands.

I voted for a FULL national inquiry on this particular matter, meanwhile, those who failed to vote this way included PM Keir Starmer, Deputy PM Angela Rayner, the Chancellor Rachel Reeves and SoS Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting…

Mims Davies MP in Chamber speaking on tackling violence against women and girls

Meanwhile I was honoured to open and close the debate for my party on Tackling Violence against Women and Girls and highlight again our PCC Katy Bourne OBE and her work on keeping our streets safer in Sussex-my full speeches are on my website. Domestic abuse of any kind of criminality aimed at women and girls in our community is pure criminality. Domestic abuse or control, wherever it is, must continue to be tackled and always be uncovered.

In this cold weather, I'm reminded of the many elderly residents in my constituency and beyond who will be struggling between keeping their houses warm and eating.

The Winter Fuel Allowance, which was a lifeline for many elderly residents, was essential for keeping homes warm during these harshest months. A stark reminder of how the Labour government is completely out of touch with the realities faced by people. Please check in on friends, neighbours, family as we all must look out for each other when our government isn't doing so as our hospitals fill up.

I’m also working on clarity on what is happening with Uckfield Hospital which is vital to locals. The surgery unit is threatened with closure which would be devastating for the community.