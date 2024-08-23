Mims Davies MP congratulates students on GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages congratulates students on GCSE results

Thousands of students across in East Grinstead, Uckfield and across the country found out their GCSE results and are thinking about the next steps in their education.

The results were made available to pick up from schools by 8am and by 2020 all subjects were shifted to number grades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The numerical grading system was to signal more challenging GCSEs and to better differentiate between students’ abilities - particularly at higher grades between the A*-C grades. There only used to be 4 grades between A* and C, now with the numerical grading scale there are 6.

Mims Davies MP congratulates GCSE students

The grades are ranked from 1, the lowest, to 9, the highest.

If students didn't achieve the grades they were hoping for, first things first, speak to your school or college – they could be flexible on entry requirements if you’ve just missed your grades.

They’ll also be able to give you the best tailored advice on whether re-sitting while studying for your next qualifications is a possibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re particularly unhappy with your results, you can enter to resit all GCSE subjects in summer 2025. You can also take autumn exams in GCSE English language and maths. Speak to your sixth form or college to decide when it’s the best time for you to resit a GCSE exam.

Mims Davies MP said:

"It was definitely a big day for our young students yesterday in East Grinstead, Uckfield and beyond today for GCSE Results Day. I'd like to congratulate all students, no matter your grades, for all your hard work.

The journey and life transitions for young people can be exciting, challenging and so rewarding.

Please don’t panic or put too much pressure on yourselves if some grades aren’t what you hoped.

Mine didn’t go to plan yet led to where I needed to be - have faith it will be fine! There is plenty of support out there."