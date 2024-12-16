Mims Davies MP: Housing fears, Guide Dogs and official opening of Dame Vera Lynn charity

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the Villages' Weekly Column discussing Labour's new plans for housing, support for Guide Dogs and the official opening of the Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity.

The Labour Government have announced their new National Planning Policy Framework, and I’ve already had concerned constituents, pressure groups and parishes contact me; they’re aghast and determined to share their great fears of the impact of this centralisation and threat to our communities.

More Housing is necessary, especially for the next generation, it’s crucial to ensure the correct spaces are used. ‘Bulldozing’ through our area and not focusing on brownfield sites and town centres is unacceptable.

This year we’ve been working on our first MP Christmas Card for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, which will be delivered to charities, businesses, the community, councillors, dignitaries and more.

As you know, we always have a school or charity contribute artwork and starring this year on the front cover is the fantastic Connor, aged 5. Connor’s been part of all the great work the childhood bereavement charity Jigsaw, based in East Grinstead.

Thank you to Darren at Greenaway Residential and Benchmark Reprographics who’ve sponsored and printed it. Brilliant work Connor! And well-done Sophie, Lewis and Teddy whose art also featured on the inside of the Christmas card.

My team and I joined Specsavers Parliamentary event learning the importance of keeping up with eye and hearing tests. It’s crucial to have regular tests to ensure we’re healthy, don’t have any underlying problems, detecting eye conditions such as glaucoma, and help you know if prescriptions need to be updated. Specsavers recommend eye tests every 2 years and offer free hearing tests.

We also joined Guide Dog’s Winter Parliamentary event speaking to those who’ve lost their sight and the obstacles they face. It's clear laws on cars parking on pavements need to be looked into-not only to make our pavements safer for blind individuals, but everyone.

I was thrilled to join Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity official opening in Chailey alongside Cllr Sarah Webster-who will be running the Brighton Half marathon for this charity that she’s hugely affiliated with. It was wonderful to hear Dame Vera’s songs and see families together enjoying the new space and Santa in his grotto in their lovely new sensory room.