Mims Davies MP in Brighton for Women's Round Table as Shadow Minister for Women & Equalities
Mims is delighted to serve in the Shadow Cabinet in the interim period as Shadow Minister for Women & Equalities.
It’s not new for Mims to stand up for women’s equality, and as a mother of 2 girls, she knows how important this role is.
Mims said:
"Hello from Brighton!
This week I’ve been here in the lovely Hotel Du Vin for a very important women’s health round table as Shadow Minister for Women & Equalities.
We introduced the first Women’s Health Strategy in 2023 under the Conservative government - but there is more to do. Especially when it comes to endometriosis, menopause and work, the birth trauma inquiry that we recently saw in Parliament, and baby loss and other wider health inequalities.
It’s been great to meet local NHS teams and individuals including Lydia who is doing incredible work running the East Sussex Endometriosis Health Group.
It was an absolute pleasure to be a part of the Sussex round table today, there was also one in Liverpool, and there will be another one in Westminster too - so there will be a really important report coming soon and I’ll keep you updated on that."
Mims focussed on women’s employment at DWP, appointed the 1st Cross Government DWP Menopause Champion, led on GEO at DWP and stood up for women’s sports to be properly covered and reported on as the Sports Minister.
