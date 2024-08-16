Mims Davies MP in Brighton for Women's Round Table as Shadow Minister for Women & Equalities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages goes to Brighton to attend the Women's Round Table as Shadow Minister for Women & Equalities

Mims is delighted to serve in the Shadow Cabinet in the interim period as Shadow Minister for Women & Equalities.

It’s not new for Mims to stand up for women’s equality, and as a mother of 2 girls, she knows how important this role is.

Mims said:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your World

"Hello from Brighton!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week I’ve been here in the lovely Hotel Du Vin for a very important women’s health round table as Shadow Minister for Women & Equalities.

We introduced the first Women’s Health Strategy in 2023 under the Conservative government - but there is more to do. Especially when it comes to endometriosis, menopause and work, the birth trauma inquiry that we recently saw in Parliament, and baby loss and other wider health inequalities.

It’s been great to meet local NHS teams and individuals including Lydia who is doing incredible work running the East Sussex Endometriosis Health Group.

It was an absolute pleasure to be a part of the Sussex round table today, there was also one in Liverpool, and there will be another one in Westminster too - so there will be a really important report coming soon and I’ll keep you updated on that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mims focussed on women’s employment at DWP, appointed the 1st Cross Government DWP Menopause Champion, led on GEO at DWP and stood up for women’s sports to be properly covered and reported on as the Sports Minister.

Mims will hold the new Government to account and work closely with her Party to stand up to be accounted on all equality matters. We need our country to work for women & all members of our communities. So we all feel happy, safe and able to reach our full potential.