Mims Davies MP in Tesco Uckfield for Supermarket Surgery

By Mims Davies MP
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2024, 13:41 BST
Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and our villages was in Tesco Uckfield this week for her Supermarket Surgery.

This was Mims' first Supermarket Surgery in a series of events to ensure she is approachable to residents and having pop up stalls in places convenient to them.

Mims said: "Hello from Tesco in Uckfield for my first Supermarket Surgery!

"It’s been a brilliant afternoon speaking to customers and constituents in Tesco as part of my ‘Meet Mims’ events.

Mims Davies MP speaking with residents in Tesco Uckfield for Supermarket Surgery.

"I’ll be in East Grinstead on Friday for another Supermarket Surgery and have even more booked in to ensure I’m as accessible as possible and I’m coming to you instead of you having to come to me. I’ll also be organising ticketed events (free) and will share these with you shortly.

"A big thank you to Tesco and Community Champion Robert for allowing me in, and to Cllr Michael Lunn who joined me, and all the customers who came over for a chat on multiple issues including housing, winter fuel allowance, migration, human rights, parking and more."

