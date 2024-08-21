Mims Davies MP in Tesco Uckfield for Supermarket Surgery
This was Mims' first Supermarket Surgery in a series of events to ensure she is approachable to residents and having pop up stalls in places convenient to them.
"It’s been a brilliant afternoon speaking to customers and constituents in Tesco as part of my ‘Meet Mims’ events.
"I’ll be in East Grinstead on Friday for another Supermarket Surgery and have even more booked in to ensure I’m as accessible as possible and I’m coming to you instead of you having to come to me. I’ll also be organising ticketed events (free) and will share these with you shortly.
"A big thank you to Tesco and Community Champion Robert for allowing me in, and to Cllr Michael Lunn who joined me, and all the customers who came over for a chat on multiple issues including housing, winter fuel allowance, migration, human rights, parking and more."
