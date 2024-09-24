Mims Davies MP: Information on Modality, threatened surgery closure, grants, hospices and local places to visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Despite the very best efforts of local doctors and their teams, access to GPs is a constant theme in the MP inbox.

Recently, I’ve met with Mr Adam Doyle, Chief Executive of NHS Sussex Integrated Care Board, on behalf of my constituents, to share these ongoing concerns about the Modality practices and, sadly, now the threatened closure of Gillets Surgery Balcombe.

After hearing this latest news, I wrote to NHS Sussex as the commissioning body responsible for GP services, to request updates and questioning if a solution can be found to this potential threat. I’ve also consulted with local councillors to get a clearer understanding of the situation affecting the community.

I’ve been assured no decision has been taken as yet and they’ll be working closely with the Practice to understand the issues faced together with the Patient Participation Group, who I understand have been involved in the drafting of the letter to patients.

The Practice survey has already received 700+ responses and I urge you to share your thoughts by writing directly to Mr Doyle and his team: [email protected]

Applications for Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Grants are now open-details are on my website under ‘News’. I’ve seen first-hand the positive contribution these Clubs can make-so I encourage local schools to apply for this £1000 additional grant to help fund this opportunity.

You’ll be aware I recently, joined St Peter and St James Hospice team, North Chailey and St Catherine's Hospice, Pease Pottage. It’s reported Parliamentary time will be used to Assisted Dying again soon.

So, what must be rightly and properly addressed and funded is dying well, as well as living well. This sector and its services are key to many who want to be supported to die at home or in these special places.

Good luck to all taking part in the ‘Shine Bright’ fundraiser very shortly.

Despite hideous weather, I managed to avoid the hail and the rain to visit beautiful Sheffield Park to meet the fantastic local National Trust team - as the glorious Autumn tree colours approach, I highly recommend popping a visit into your diary too.