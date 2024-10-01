Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages latest statement on Winter Fuel Allowance

Mims Davies MP latest statement on Winter Fuel Allowance as well as useful links to search for entitlements, grants, council tax reduction, discounts, concessions, allowances, free prescriptions and more:

I have been clear from the start about my opposition to the cruel policy to scrap the Winter Fuel Allowance and I will continue to speak out against it.

28,612 residents in Mid Sussex38,610 residents in Wealden24,040 residents in Lewes1,605,709 residents in the whole of the South East.

Mims Davies MP's Latest Winter Fuel Statement

These aren't just numbers. These are the numbers of lives that are going to be negatively affected by Labour's plans.

Most recently I spoke out on The Last Word on ITV Meridian, BBC Politics Live, 5Live and as Shadow Minister closing the debate on the Conservative Opposition Day debate where Conservative's forced a vote against this which the Government was blatantly avoiding which you can watch above.

Please see links at the end of this statement for available benefits, grants and entitlements which I hope will be helpful to those who Labour have taken the Winter Fuel Allowance from.

Pensioners of East Grinstead, Uckfield and our villages deserve better and with cynicism in politics running at a record high this decision by Labour, one of the first it made when it came to power, whilst at no stage mentioning it during the general election, only adds into that cynicism.

Labour needs to reverse this decision now and restore the winter fuel allowance to all pensioners.

More than 50 organisations have also written to the Chancellor about this decision. The groups, which make up the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said it will result in pensioners not on means-tested benefits seeing a 15% increase in their energy bills this winter.

For many people their only source of income is the state pension and now they will not get this much needed extra help. This is money that helped ensure they could heat their homes in the winter. It is a disastrous decision by Rachel Reeves and one people will not forgive or forget.

I've been in touch with many of the organisations that are fighting this and will continue to offer my full support to them. I'm also urging other MPs to follow suit – we all have many constituents that will be affected by this and must do everything we can to stop it happening.

Please remember, if you're struggling with your mental health, please do reach out to your GP during these tough times as they are ready to help you as much as they can.

