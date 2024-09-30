Mims Davies MP: letters to the government on VAT private school fees and planning consultation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP's weekly column discussing her letter to the Prime Minister on VAT Private Schools Fees, her letter to the Secretary of State on NPPF/Planning Consultation, Migraine Awareness Week and Organ Donation Week.

I wrote to the Secretary of State as MP for EGU about this Government's approach to housebuilding and shared my response to the proposed reforms to the NPPF and other changes to planning system consultation. Concerned constituents and pressure groups have been in touch aghast at where we’re at-determined to share their resounding fears of the impact of these potential reforms. I’ve urgently asked to meet with the SoS alongside Sussex MPs and Council Leaders to discuss this matter and help find alternative solutions.

I also wrote to the Prime Minister on behalf of constituents who’ll be affected by the disappointing intention to apply VAT to independent schools. This Government is breaking two first principles long held in this country-by taxing education and actively restricting freedom of parental choice. I firmly believe it’ll have a negative impact on both the independent and state sectors due to large class sizes, increased pressure on SEND provision and unavailability of school places. I urge this Government to properly reconsider its approach, acting in a way which supports all children, communities, and education settings.

We're seeing a stark picture of the reality for many who live with migraine. It is far more than 'just a bad headache' and not being taken seriously is having a significant impact on the lives of those with the condition. I was pleased to be raising awareness of Migraine Awareness Week 2024 which affect around 10,000 of my constituents here in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages. This #MigraineAwarenessWeek, I’m standing with the 1 in 7 people who experience migraine and call for better care and support.

Mims Davies MP's weekly column for the Mid Sussex Times

This week was also the very crucial Organ Donation Week, and I am appealing to residents of East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages to register their organ donation decision online. It takes 2minutes to help save up to 9 lives in the future-and is truly a life changing decision.

Finally, I joined the EG Food & Drink Trail at Dom Domingo in East Grinstead. For just £20 you can get £150 worth of food and drink-this ends on Sunday 6th October.