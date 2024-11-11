Mims Davies MP: Remembrance reflection and new Shadow Cabinet job

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages’ Weekly Column discussing Remembrance Services, speaking in parliament, farming and the Taste of East Grinstead and Uckfield Parliament event and her new role

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day, it was a time for local reflection to thank the many people who’ve given their lives in service and continue to defend our freedoms. I was honoured to join services in East Grinstead, Uckfield as well as Maresfield, attended by the Signals Regiment who never forget their war time links with this wonderful village.

I’m pleased to take the voluntary role as Shadow Secretary of State for Wales alongside Shadow Minister for Women. I spent almost a decade studying, living, and working in Wales and was a former Wales Office Minister. I’m delighted to continue my work supporting women at every life stage and as well as backing Cymru.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve also been pleased to speak in and close a number of debates reflecting views of the businesses I’ve met and many who’ve written in with their concerns and thoughts. From asking where’s the awaited update on our Disability Action Plan to reflecting the impact local businesses are facing post the first Labour budget of broken promises, with the increase in NI, to speaking on furniture poverty. This last issue has been a hidden one, and I thank ‘End Furniture Poverty’ for its stark report, showing that 55% of adults in fuel poverty also have a disability and therefore need the continued extra payments that I previously signed off via the Household Support Fund.

Mims Davies MP

Meanwhile, the NFU like many are aghast with the budget-an existential threat to many working family farms. There’s a link on my website for people to sign up to the ‘Stop the family farm tax’ campaign. Most farmers have land but are cash poor and will need to sell their farms to cover this new tax. If we want local home-grown food in the future, we all need act now.

It was fantastic to hold our first East Grinstead and Uckfield ‘Taste of Event’ in Parliament. A huge thanks to all the producers who showcased their businesses and products in Westminster. All who attended were blown away by the quality of produce. All information is on my social media plus my website.