Mims Davies MP: Support for worthy causes

Mims Davies MP's weekly column focusing on the Farmer's march in Westminster, FU, AskHerToStand Day, Nursing Support Workers and Storm Bert

I was honoured to march alongside many local farmers for a monumental moment and the largest Westminster demonstration I’ve seen in 10 years.

I met with the NFU and my farmers to discuss their real concerns with this recent budget-every farmer I’ve spoken to including at the recent South of England Showground Farming Conference in Ardingly, is determined to do everything to battle this.

It’s a way of life, a deep commitment to the area and we can’t ever take it for granted as it’s vital for ALL our food security. I’m proud to represent a rural constituency and will always stand with our farmers.

Thursday, November 21 was ‘AskHerToStand’ Day and as the Shadow Minister for Women, I’m keen to encourage more women to stand for Parliament. If you’re a bright and brilliant woman, or you know of any in your community, they need to come and join us in Parliament.

The job can be tough, but it's the most rewarding job you can do-working with people from all backgrounds and really influencing change. So please ask the women in your life showing leadership and commitment to stand and be part of a 50:50 Parliament.

I’m pleased to back Nursing Support Workers' Day-we're shining a light on fabulous workers in East Grinstead, Uckfield, the villages and across the nation.

I’m honoured to have met many staff and leadership at Queen Victoria Hospital, East Grinstead and from the PRH, as well as many at Uckfield Hospital surgical services-which are under threat, which I recently spoke about in Westminster.

The campaign focus is on diversity and inclusivity which is welcome, and we thank those who provide vital care 365 days a year.

Finally, thank you to our brilliant emergency services who continue to work around the clock keeping us safe. Also helping communities affected by the horrendous Storm Bert impact.

My thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by this horrific weather which is causing great loss and real heartache for so many residents and businesses as we move into the festive season which is crucial to small business.