Mims Davies MP's inaugural 'New Beginnings' Business Breakfast in Uckfield

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages has her inaugural 'New Beginnings' Business Breakfast in Uckfield

Events like this encourage businesses from all over East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages to come together and is an invaluable opportunity to network, learn and share experiences and knowledge with others whilst making new contacts.

If you were unable to join Mims this time, please do look out for future breakfast events and register to Mims' newsletter to be notified of the next breakfast.

Whilst Mims has hosted a number of her Business Breakfasts in East Grinstead, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill, this was Mims' first as MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages.

Mims Davies MP presenting at her Business Breakfast.

Mims is also hosting a 'Meet Mims' event as part of her series in Wivelsfield on Wednesday, September 25.

These events are a chance for local constituents of East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages to come along, hear from Mims as their Parliamentary representative and to have an independent local journalist put her on the spot.

You can register for tickets here:

Mims said: "I was thrilled to host my inaugural 'New Beginnings' Business Breakfast in Uckfield at the Highlands Inn.

"The aim of this event was to bring all the business community together, hear what's on people's agendas and discuss the new beginnings and changes and what we all need to know in this change of government.

"My Business Breakfast was very kindly sponsored by Chris Lawson of Lawson Commercial who started us off talking about the changes of the high street and what we need to know in terms of industrial and office premises, and of course the topic of Gatwick came up.

"Secondly, we heard from Buxted Crusader Vehicles who do mobility vehicles, and vans and discussing how they are a destination business, how they work with the village and nationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Finally, we always have a charity joining us and this morning it was Jigsaw South East based in East Grinstead at East Court about childhood bereavement.

"A very big thank you to the Highlands Inn for looking after us to marvellously and to all the brilliant businesses, charities, and groups that joined me this morning."