Nusrat Ghani MP: Celebrating and championing Sussex Weald farmers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

October update from Nusrat Ghani, Member of Parliament for Sussex Weald

Autumn is truly underway in Sussex Weald, with a whole spectrum of colours decorating our beautiful countryside. This time of year also brings us many celebrations of harvest and I am always pleased to support Back British Farming Day, which is an annual campaign to recognise the crucial role our farmers play in producing food for the nation and caring for the countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Weald is home to many exceptional family farms that are the lifeblood of our rural economy and produce some of the best British products enjoyed in the UK as well as overseas. I regularly meet with members of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) and their Next Generation Forum, to hear their views on the future of farming and agriculture, food and energy security, and the importance of buying local produce.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having made representations to our local supermarket branches to stock and promote more locally sourced products, I was pleased that earlier in the year more national supermarket chains have launched ‘Best of British’ sections on their websites, supporting customers in becoming more aware of British options when online shopping.

Nusrat Ghani MP

However, our farmers are not only keeping the nation fed, but are also doing a huge amount of work in managing local environment, helping our communities to better understand agriculture and where our food comes from, and also enabling education experiences. The Countryside Alliance Awards, also known as the Rural Oscars, are the annual celebration of the diversity in British farming and for the past two years Sussex Weald has been shining in the Rural Enterprise category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following last year’s runner up Hope Springs in Chiddingly and the winners South Brockwells Farm in Little Horsted, it is excellent news that Smiles Sensory and Family Farm in Eridge have scooped up the trophy this year. They are the home to nearly 50 rescued or rehomed animals and offer interactive opportunities for individuals with learning difficulties and mental health challenges. I was proud to visit the farm and congratulate the whole team on this success, as well as thank them for making a positive difference to so many children and their parents.

I will always champion our fantastic farmers, and I continue working closely with the NFU to support and advocate for them and their work.