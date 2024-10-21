On The Grapevine: Delicate and fruity Pinot Noir from Germany

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A grape variety which prefers a cooler climate to show its best, conditions in the vineyards of Germany can be perfect for producing elegant and fruity Pinot Noir wines.

The traditional home of Pinot Noir is Burgundy in Eastern France, where it makes some of the world’s most expensive wines, although it is now grown extensively around the globe.

Whilst Burgundy to me undoubtedly has the honour and prestige of producing the best Pinot Noir wines in the world, prices have increased substantially in recent years, driven by the combined factors of low volume and high demand. Other regions thus have an opportunity of filling a virtual gap in the market, producing appealing, elegant wines which are great value drinking, such as Pinot Noir from Germany.

Louis Guntrum Pinot Noir 2020 is from the Rheinhessen region. With a winery situated on the banks of the majestic Rhine River, the Guntrum family have been producing wines since 1648. A family company, it is currently run by the 11th generation, many of the vineyards planted on steep slopes running down to the river. A mid ruby colour, the wine is rich and vibrant, with aromas and flavours of strawberries, red cherries and redcurrants. Gently oaked, the flavours are well integrated, enhancing the classic pinot noir flavour profile. £15.99 from Waitrose.

Martin Wassmer Markgräflerland Spätburgunder 2021 is from a different region of Germany, the more southerly Baden area which is becoming renowned for producing first class Pinot Noir wines. Becoming known as the Tuscany of Germany, the Markgräflerland is an area of undulating countryside and warm weather, located between the Rhine and the Black Forest. The region has a long tradition of winemaking spanning several centuries.

The vineyards and winery of Martin Wassmer are sited near the town of Schlatt, where his family have lived for many generations. Winemaking is traditional, with only natural yeasts used for the slow, long fermentations, and the wines are all aged in barrel with the top cuvées in Burgundian barriques for up to 18 months, with a minimal filtration before bottling. This is a refined and elegant wine, with raspberry and red cherry character, medium body and a long, subtle, fruit finish. The oak is well integrated in the wine, adding charm and complexity. Ripe fruit together with vibrant acidity produces a great value Pinot Noir for lovers of the variety. Around £18 per bottle from a number of independent merchants.