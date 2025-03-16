On the Grapevine: the story of terroir as told by Grattamacco Bianco

Grattamacco Bianco Bolgheri DOC Vermentino is one of the first white wines to emerge from the Bolgheri region on the coast of Tuscany in Italy. A testament to the winery’s forward-thinking vision, it reflects a decision made in the 1980s to embrace the potential of Vermentino – well ahead of a trend that has gained widespread recognition among producers in the region.

Perched on a natural terrace 100 meters above sea level, the vineyard dedicated to Grattamacco Bianco overlooks the sea, benefiting from a Mediterranean climate softened by frequent sea breezes.

Its soils – a mix of white clay and calcareous marl flysch – give the wine a remarkable character.

The vines are tended organically and trained using the Guyot and Cordon spur systems, ensuring optimal growth and balance.

Grattamacco Bianco. Outstanding Vermentino from Tuscany.

When the Grattamacco winery was founded in 1977, the estate’s vineyards already hosted white grape varieties like Trebbiano and Malvasia.

The intuition of a natural inclination for white wine production in some of the estate’s soils led Grattamacco to undertake an ambitious project, marked by the planting of the first Vermentino vineyard in the hills of Bolgheri in 1986.

Year after year, Grattamacco Bianco Bolgheri DOC Vermentino has narrated the harmony between this grape variety, typical of the Tyrrhenian coast, and Grattamacco’s white clay soils.

It is a wine where strength, minerality, and longevity come together, capturing the essence of Bolgheri.

Grattamacco from Bolgheri. Vermentino as good as it gets.

The 2023 vintage is no exception with a layered, complex aromatic profile.

Lemon zest mingles with white peach, acacia flower and an underlying minerality and depth.

“From the very beginning, Grattamacco believed in Vermentino’s potential to tell the story of our land in a truly distinctive way. Grattamacco Bianco is the result of that vision – shaped by experimentation, receptiveness and a deep respect for nature" explains Luca Marrone, winemaker at Grattamacco.

The grapes are hand harvested, with a rigorous selection of the clusters to ensure the highest quality.

After de-stemming and soft pressing, the must undergoes fermentation at a controlled temperature - one third in barriques and larger tonneaux, with the remainder in stainless steel tanks.

The wine then ages for six months on fine lees with regular bâtonnage, adding depth, a creamy texture, and a pronounced sapidity.

Vermentino does particularly well in coastal situations and my love of the variety and association with warm weather stems from many years of family summer holidays in Corsica, where it is widely grown.

An organic wine from a tiny hillside estate near the Tuscan coast, Grattamacco Vermentino has wonderful, succulent freshness, with ripe stone fruit character, together with hints of wild herbs.

With depth and complexity, together with zippy acidity, this is the ultimate expression of the Vermentino grape.

Perfect as an aperitif, it is also an excellent accompaniment to fish and seafood dishes.

Fabulous, vibrant, aromatic, top of the range organic Vermentino. Available from Majestic at £39.99 per bottle mix six price.