Open letter: Ifield ecological emergency letter to Crawley Borough Council

Dear Cllr Michael Jones, leader of Crawley Borough Council:

I am writing to urge Crawley Borough Council to declare an ‘Ecological Emergency’ within the proposed Ifield Country Park Nature Reserve and Heritage Site, with particular emphasis on Ifield Brook Meadows within the ancient Parish of Ifield.

This unique landscape is of exceptional ecological, historical, and cultural value. It forms part of a rare surviving network of ancient meadows and woodland that provide vital habitats for protected and endangered species. The Meadows also function as natural flood defences, supporting climate resilience for both Crawley and Horsham districts.

At the same time, this special area for the community is deeply entwined with the history of the ancient Parish. There is archaeological evidence of Roman and Iron Age settlement, and historic parish boundary is preserved that has endured for centuries. To lose this ecological and cultural heritage to an insane speculative development would be a monstrous act of irreversible destruction.

The threat posed by the imminent hybrid planning application West of Ifield from Homes England underscores the urgent need for Council leadership. A declaration of an Ecological Emergency would:

1. Acknowledge the scale of biodiversity loss and climate risk facing Ifield Brook Meadows.

2. Safeguard this landscape as a priority site for conservation within Crawley’s environmental and planning strategy.

3. Reinforce the Council’s commitment to its climate emergency declaration and align with national biodiversity net gain obligations.

4. Provide a strong foundation for designating Ifield Brook Meadows as a Local Nature Reserve within the proposed Ifield Country Park and Heritage Site.

In light of the evidence, I respectfully request that Crawley Borough Council acts now to declare an Ecological Emergency in Ifield Brook Meadows and beyond, and works in partnership with Horsham District Council, West Sussex County Council, Sussex Wildlife Trust and the local community to secure its long-term protection.

The Meadows are not only a local treasure; they are a test of whether we can truly value and defend the living landscape entrusted to us.

Richard W. Symonds. MCIPD

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

Supporting Statement:

This is a natural extension of Crawley’s Climate Emergency Declaration. Ifield Brook Meadows and the wider proposed Ifield Country Park represent a living landscape of ecological and historical importance. Declaring an Ecological Emergency would demonstrate Crawley’s leadership in defending biodiversity, protecting community heritage, and acting responsibly in the face of escalating climate and ecological threats.

