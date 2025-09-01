Open letter to Crawley Borough Council: seven reasons why an ecological emergency must be declared in Ifield Brook Meadows and beyond

Introduction

Ifield Brook Meadows, the River Mole corridor and the wider area within the proposed Ifield Country Park Nature Reserve and Heritage Site, are of exceptional ecological and cultural importance. They represent one of Crawley’s last remaining historic landscapes within the ancient Parish of Ifield - a living archive of biodiversity, heritage, and community identity.

Given the mounting pressures from development proposals (most notably Homes England’s monstrous West of Ifield masterplan) - and the fragile state of local ecosystems - Crawley Borough Council must formally declare an Ecological Emergency in this area. Such a declaration would safeguard irreplaceable habitats, protect heritage, and align with the Council’s environmental and biodiversity responsibilities.

1. Biodiversity at Risk

Ifield Brook Meadows and surrounding habitats are home to an abundance of species—including kingfishers, beetles and bats. These are priority habitats under the UK Biodiversity Action Plan. Without urgent action, ongoing pressures will lead to irreversible species loss.

2. Ancient Landscape and Heritage

The area contains archaeological remains from the Bronze Age, Iron Age and Roman and Medieval periods, including the Ifield Court Moat (a Scheduled Monument). Any destruction of this historic landscape would erase unique links to the past.

3. Carbon Capture and Climate Resilience

Ancient meadows, mature trees, hedgerows, and brookside habitats provide vital carbon sinks. They also reduce flood risk by absorbing rainfall and slowing water flow. Destroying or fragmenting these ecosystems will increase carbon emissions and heighten climate vulnerability.

4. Flood Mitigation and Water Security

Ifield Brook Meadows lies within a natural floodplain that already serves as a buffer against extreme rainfall events. Development would disrupt natural drainage and increase flood risk to homes in Crawley, Horsham, and downstream communities.

5. Community Wellbeing and Access to Nature

These meadows [already a designated Local Green Space] are a sanctuary for residents—a green lung for Crawley. Accessible green space - such as the Crawley Millennium Greenway - is proven to improve physical health, mental wellbeing, and social cohesion. An Ecological Emergency declaration would ensure long-term community access and enrichment.

6. Alignment with National and Local Policy

The Environment Act 2021 sets a statutory requirement for biodiversity net gain and the protection of natural capital. Local Plans must now respond to the climate and nature crises. Declaring an Ecological Emergency would show leadership and legal alignment with national commitments.

7. A Legacy for Future Generations

Once lost, ancient meadows and historic landscapes cannot be recreated. Protecting Ifield Brook Meadows and establishing the proposed Ifield Country Park as a Local Nature Reserve and Heritage Site would leave a lasting legacy for Crawley—preserving beauty, for future generations.

Recommendation

That Crawley Borough Council immediately declares an Ecological Emergency in relation to Ifield Brook Meadows, the River Mole corridor, and the wider area proposed as Ifield Country Park Nature Reserve and Heritage Site.

Such a Declaration would:

Halt further ecological degradation.

Strengthen the Council’s position against inappropriate large-scale development.

Mobilise local communities and stakeholders to participate in restoration and protection efforts.

Ensure Crawley leads by example in addressing the interconnected crises of climate and biodiversity loss.

Conclusion

Ifield is at a crossroads. Either its ancient meadows, rivers, and heritage are sacrificed to speculative development—or they are safeguarded as the foundation of a resilient, green future for Crawley.

The time to act is now.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

1 . Contributed 'Declare An Ecological Emergency In Ifield Brook Meadows' Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed 'Ecological Emergency' Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed 'Ifield and Beyond' Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Ifield Brook Meadows and Beyond - West of Ifield [within the ancient Parish] Photo: Submitted