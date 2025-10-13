Open letter to Natural England: A national landscape designation for the ancient parish of Ifield

This request is not simply about protecting scenery; it is about recognising and preserving a living landscape of national importance — one that holds within it the deep memory of England itself.

The Parish of Ifield is a mosaic of ancient meadows, brooks, hedgerows, and woodlands — a place where the River Mole and Ifield Brook still flow freely through fields alive with kingfishers, dragonflies, and wildflowers.

Here, nature and history are intertwined: from Bronze Age barrows and Roman pottery to the medieval moat of Ifield Court and the centuries-old Church of St Margaret’s.

Few places in Sussex still carry such continuity of life, faith, and community over more than three thousand years.

This ancient landscape now stands at risk from speculative mass housing proposals such as Homes England’s “West of Ifield” masterplan, which would destroy the very character and ecological fabric that makes it unique.

The people of Ifield are not anti-homes — we are pro-heritage, pro-nature, and pro-community.

We believe that genuine progress must protect what is irreplaceable, not bury it beneath concrete.

We therefore call upon Natural England to initiate a formal assessment of the Ancient Parish of Ifield for National Landscape designation, recognising it as a heritage landscape of exceptional natural beauty and cultural importance.

This would:

Safeguard Ifield’s ecology, biodiversity, and water systems.

Protect our archaeological and historical sites for future generations.

Empower local communities to care for and celebrate their landscape.

Create a model for how ancient parishes can guide sustainable local planning.

Ifield is more than a place on a map — it is a place of meaning.

It has inspired generations of storytellers, historians, artists, and conservationists.

It is home to Ifield Brook Meadows, the Ancient Ifield Exhibition, and The Friendly Dragon of Ifield Brook Meadows — symbols of imagination and hope rooted in this soil.

To designate Ifield as a National Landscape would be to honour not only its natural beauty but its enduring spirit — a living expression of what we mean by England’s green and pleasant land.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village,

Crawley, West Sussex

