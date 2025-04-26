Opinion: CAGNE responds to Gatwick Airport new runway noise limits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The CAGNE response to the Gatwick Airport response (26.4.25) to the Secretary of State for Transport letter of 27th February 2025 with reference to ‘minded to approve’ a new runway (northern project) with restrictions.

CAGNE, the umbrella aviation community and environment group for Sussex, Surrey and Kent, must welcome any offer of noise restrictions from Gatwick Airport. Our initial response must be to question if this is legally binding and will therefore offer residents a guaranteed limit to the noise they will have to endure from departures and arrivals with 2 runway

operations.

Our legal and expert team will now analyse Gatwick's response to the Secretary of State for Transport's letter of 27th February 2025 and will respond to all proposals submitted by the applicant, as required by the Secretary of State and the planning process.