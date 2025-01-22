Opinion: Chief Scout Dwayne Fields congratulates Scouts in Sompting

1st Sompting Scout Troop, for young people aged 10 to 14, launched in January 2024. The Scout Troop have been providing skills for life for the local community for a year - and in acknowledgment of the work from the volunteers, Chief Scout Dwayne Fields sent a message.

Dear Editor,

I’m incredibly proud that Scouts is helping so many young people in Sompting gain skills for life.

Since opening in January 2024, Sompting Scout Troop have gone from strength to strength. They’ve recruited some fantastic volunteers, engaged local families and members of the community. Most importantly, they’ve created some incredible opportunities for fun, adventure and friendship for young people who live locally.

Dwayne Fields, Chief ScoutDwayne Fields, Chief Scout
It’s vital our young people get the encouragement and support they deserve to help them find their place in the world and become the active citizens of the future. I remember as a nine-year-old Cub Scout joining my local group. It meant so much having leaders who believed in me. It gave me the confidence to step up and begin a lifetime of adventure that’s taken me across continents.

If people in Sompting are thinking of volunteering on flexible basis, then we would love to welcome you to the Scouts family too. You’ll make new friends, use your skills and learn new ones. Everyone’s welcome here – all genders, faith (including no faith) and backgrounds.  

A huge thank you and well done to the whole team at 1st Sompting Scouts. You’re making all the difference to young people’s lives.

Keep up the great work,

Dwayne Fields

Chief Scout

