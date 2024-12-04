Opinion: Duncan Barkes - the hell of workplace Christmas parties

There is nothing more horrific than forced jollity and we endure enough of that as it is at this time of year.

Research showing fewer workers are set to attend their workplace’s Christmas party this year is hardly surprising. Such events are a social and professional minefield.

People usually attend as they feel that they must, or risk being viewed as ‘not a team-player’ – a tag that any ambitious career-focused person needs to avoid if they want a successful promotion.

Duncan Barkes and Lucy Beresford.

The usual characters are always in attendance. The bloke from accounts who makes up for his lack of personality by wearing a pair of novelty socks. Sadly, he just looks like a seven-year-old.

Then there is the young woman from compliance moaning about the lack of vegetarian options on the menu and the salesman who is trying to chat her up but doesn’t realise he’s on a hiding to nothing due to his fifth pint of strong lager.

The biggest challenge is how to engage with your boss or others in management. Do you continue to have the deference expected of you in the workplace or can you afford to be a little cheeky as part of the festive spirit? It is impossible to get right.

There have been cases in the past of workplace banter offending colleagues and the matter taken to an employment tribunal. Just because there is tinsel knocking about, it will not stop those looking for offence finding some. And that is before anybody tries for a snog under the mistletoe.

Duncan Barkes - broadcaster and social commentator.

Language has changed and attitudes are changing. A good odd festive knees-up with your work colleagues is now littered with obstacles and challenges previously unheard of.

Deep down, I suspect most would rather save the cash than go on a forced night out or receive a financial bonus from the company instead if it is the business picking up the tab.

The joy of being a jobbing journalist is that I do not have to worry about finding an excuse to not attend a workplace Christmas bash. It is simply a case of me, myself, and I.

Whilst others pretend to have a goodtime with their rictus grins firmly in place, I will be munching on a takeaway curry, enjoying a five quid bottle of wine from Aldi and watching New Tricks on the telly. And I could not be happier.