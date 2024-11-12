Opinion: It's beyond time to face the facts on planning issues in Wealden...

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

...writes Wealden District Council's Lead Cabinet Member for Planning and Environment, Cllr Ian Tysh. A response to last week's article by Susan King The fears allegedly expressed to the author of this article by some Independent and Conservative councillors show a level of muddle and confusion that is not shared by most of Wealden’s residents, who are well aware that planning rules are dictated by central government and that the District Council cannot act unilaterally.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fears allegedly expressed to the author of this article by some Independent and Conservative councillors show a level of muddle and confusion that is not shared by most of Wealden’s residents, who are well aware that planning rules are dictated by central government and that the District Council cannot act unilaterally. The overwhelming message from people who attended the 9 draft Plan exhibitions that took place earlier this year, and the meetings held by parish and town councils to discuss the draft, was that they understand that not having an up-to-date Local Plan (which Wealden hasn’t had for at least 6 years) is demonstrably worse than having one. This is so despite the fact that government rules require us to do things in a Plan that we would far rather not do, and prevent us from doing things that we would like to do (such as strengthening the constraints on development in protected areas such as the AONB/National Landscape, imposing higher standards on what is built and having far tougher requirements relating to reduced car usage).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government consultation on changes to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) does not propose any change in the protection given to the AONB and similar areas. As the purpose of a consultation response is to respond to proposed changes, we did not need to say anything. Grandstanding in a consultation response achieves nothing positive, and may well lead to what we say being taken less seriously. Futile gestures in the draft Plan would virtually guarantee its rejection by the Planning Inspector.

Cllr Benton’s claims about housing numbers are as obscure as ever. He has been asked to explain what he means and has never done so. The government’s system for calculating the housing target that is the starting point for a local plan has not changed for a long time. The suggestion that it has is a fantasy. Wealden’s draft Local Plan shows that it cannot currently be met. If the new government increases Wealden's target, the only effect would be to increase the gap between the target and the number in the Plan, because the Council can neither force landowners to offer their land for development nor conjure land out of thin air. This has been explained to all councillors at 4 meetings since the government’s proposals came out, and Cllr Lunn is well aware of this, having made the same false claim in a letter to Cllrs Millward and Tysh and had the error pointed out to him in response. The Conservatives and Cllr Benton have yet to demonstrate that they have anything constructive to say about Wealden’s draft Plan.

User (UGC) Submitted

Certain councillors appear to want an absolute embargo on development within the AONB. To impose such an embargo locally would be as reckless as it would be futile. It would lead inevitably to unreasonable planning decisions and awards of costs against Wealden at appeal. The NPPF, and the current planning system nationally, offers no such absolute level of protection. These members know this so one can only question their motives for promoting such a stance. We must all operate in the world as it is, not in some dreamworld of how we would each have it be

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Andrew Wilson is similarly confused. His point about a requirement of 1745 homes a year repeats Cllr Lunn’s mistake. Making untrue statements in different places is a Donald Trump tactic that should have no place among Wealden councillors.

Lastly, the letter to Angela Rayner referred to in last week’s article was written by the Council’s Leader & Deputy Leader. They speak for the Council by virtue of leading its current administration. There is no requirement for such letters to be presented to opposition councillors before being sent. The supposed indignation about this letter is entirely confected