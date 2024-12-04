Opinion: Lucy Beresford - Hurrah for the workplace Christmas party!

Lucy Beresford – broadcaster and psychotherapist

People long to have fun. We are hard wired to connect with others, which means that socialising with other people massively improves our mood. And Christmas is the perfect excuse to throw a party. So any idea that workplace Christmas parties should be banned is shameful.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who wants to work for a company that doesn’t like you having fun? Or that doesn’t know how to improve morale or show gratitude for all your hard work? Or that isn’t prepared to dive into the Christmas spirit of generosity by giving its staff food and drink and music for free? Is that too much to ask, once a year? Staff need to feel seen and valued, and a Christmas party is one way for organisations to return the love and respect they expect from their employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And particularly if it has been a tough year, people need treats to look forward to. The invites, the planning, the chat about the seating plans, even – dare I say it – the gossip about who might pair up with who, all give hard working staff a little something extra to think about. A Christmas Party is great for bonding with colleagues, clients, or even being introduced to your colleagues’ other half – all of which can strengthen your ties at work.

Workplace Christmas parties also allow you to show a different side of yourself. You might be the driest accountant in the department, but within the safe space of the party, you can feel emboldened to be flamboyant, playful, funny.

Lastly, there is the opportunity for romance. With figures out this month showing that we are falling out of love with dating apps, with users feeling they have failed to deliver on their promise of finding true love, and with many workplaces bringing together people with similar interests, ages or backgrounds, the workplace Christmas party provides the perfect forum for staff to (and this is the technical term, you understand) get to know each other a little better!

People can get the chance to impress their office crush with their dance moves, show a lighter side to themselves by discussing things other than work, or bond more deeply in a shared experience. And yet with so many people around, you can feel safe knowing that inappropriate behaviour will be called out – something which is harder, if not impossible, to achieve online.

Christmas parties should be mandatory. And any Grinches who think otherwise should be shamed!