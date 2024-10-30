Opinion: Rampion Award is just greenwashing

Rampion Wind Farm wins global wind award – Paula Seager 24/10/24 WSCT. The readers should know that this award is just green washing and PR for renewable energy. It glosses over the inconsistent poor energy supplied and the real impact to our ecology. The article talks of the Rampion Visitor Centre educating ‘children and adults of all ages…about all aspects of the offshore wind farm, including …minimisation of environmental impacts, economic viability and the community benefits.'

Yet Rampion 1 is the project that left a visible gash through the landscape on aerial drone images published by SDNP long after installation. This empty superhighway goes 34km all the way up from the coast to Bolney Substation in Wineham Lane because so many trees and hedges were cut down to install the cables from the windfarm, and the reinstatement of any vegetation was very poor if actually completed at all. Trees cannot be planted over the cables.

We have been involved in the whole planning process for Rampion 2 and it is clear that the choice of location for the connection to the National Grid and the route for cable installation to it, are only chosen for engineering convenience and cost considerations. When more obvious, less damaging options were put forward throughout the consultation and planning process, they were ignored or dismissed for cost reasons.

The Planning authority questioned why the windfarm could not have been connected to the grid at the coast and avoided 38km damage to the Sussex landscape including to the South Downs National Park, and the valuable bird nesting sites and rare wildflower meadows around Cowfold. The answer given was only the potential extra cost of cabling further under the sea, which the planning authority undermined immediately as trivial in the project scale.

Oakendene Substation: a small section of tree and hedge loss

The biodiversity losses in siting the converter substation at Oakendene near Cowfold, start with more than 115 mature oak trees and 647m of 200 years old hedge cut down from the parkland of the grade II listed Oakendene Manor. These losses increase vastly with the last-minute traffic plans proposed to give construction lorry access to the site. West Sussex County Council officers pointed out how low this energy company’s priority for minimising tree loss must be, if this was actually required. No mitigations have been put forward. For each significant tree loss questioned the reasons are always cost or ‘engineering complexity’.

Shockingly, over half of the total hedgerow loss across the whole project actually occurs in the small area between the A281 and Oakendene, resulting in an irremediable destruction of habitat.

The alternative substation documented in the process would have incurred a fraction of these biodiversity losses. If the windfarm was connected to the grid on the coast none of this would occur. These decisions will be regretted for decades across this small nature depleted country. We need to draw attention to the real choices available for ‘minimisation of environmental impacts’ and not just accept the word of companies who are chasing profits. The rewards must not just go to those with the best PR.