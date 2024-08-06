Order, order and countering disorder

I was pleased to have been able to give my Maiden Speech in the Commons before we broke for the recess. In my speech, I highlighted the many assets of our wonderful constituency and noted some of the issues that are a top priority for me as your representative.

Many residents have stopped me in the street, noting that ‘after a long general election campaign, you must be glad it’s now recess!’.

Parliament doesn’t sit during the month of August and some MPs will take the opportunity to have a good break, go abroad or fulfil their other obligations if they have them.

I will be taking a short break and am looking forward to a camping trip with my children this month, but my main priority during recess is completing the recruitment of my team that will be based in Chichester, supporting residents, and finding a suitable office space.

Jess Brown-Fuller giving her Maiden Speech.

I am also enjoying the opportunity to visit many of the wonderful businesses, charities and projects that have invited me to see them since my election.

My surgeries also continue through the month and residents can still get in touch via email at [email protected]. You can also keep up with my various engagements via my Facebook page @Jess Brown-Fuller.

Many of us will have been horrified at the unfolding of riots and unrest across the country in the last two weeks, since the tragedy in Southport where three young girls were murdered in a senseless attack.

Violence is never the answer and politicians have a duty to call this out for what it is, thuggery and opportunism. The spread of misinformation is fuelling this fire and there is a planned targeting of hotels that are housing asylum seekers and looting in shops.

I was glad to sit down with Dave Lyons at Sussex Police, to discuss the preparedness of our local police force if this movement was to come to Chichester.

I also took the opportunity to discuss antisocial behaviour in the city and the impact Chichester Custody Centre being closed has on community policing.