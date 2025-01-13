Our family of four reduced energy bills by 80% with rooftop solar – I’d like others to benefit too

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ‘Sunshine Bill’ calling for mandatory solar on all new homes will be debated in Parliament on Friday (January 17) - and West Sussex homeowner Bex Bastable shares how she is saving £875 a year on her electric bills since installing solar panels.

When we moved into our new-build home in Fontwell as a soon-to-be family of four, we knew we could expect some hefty electric bills. It was 2022, the cost-of-living crisis was in full swing, and with a toddler and a newborn on the way, we knew our washing machine was going to be working overtime. Nervous about our rising electric costs, we decided to look into solar as we heard it could save us hundreds on our energy bills.

We signed up for a 10-panel system with a battery - so we could store excess energy for later use - and decided this would be an investment. It was going to take us an estimated eight years to make the savings equivalent to the amount we were spending - but it also adds around two per cent onto the value of your home - so in that sense, the panels pay for themselves.

Our system was up and running in January - so we didn’t see an immediate effect on our bills - but by April we were sending back more energy than we were buying. By the summer, we were producing more electricity than we could possibly use.

Having two young children, our energy needs are high, and if I’ve got any chance of keeping on top of the washing then the machine goes on at least twice a day. Being able to load our energy use to times when the sun is shining has saved us a fortune.

Obviously in the summer, we’ve got solar energy in abundance. But even in the winter, we have sunny days and I make sure to tackle my laundry pile and any batch cooking then. There are about four months of the year when our electric bill rises - but the amount we make by selling electricity in the summer means we’ve got the credit to cover it in the darker months.

Last year, I spent £441 on electricity - but was paid £206 by my energy company for what we sent back. So in total, we spent £235 on electricity in 2024. Not bad, considering our yearly electricity estimate before the solar installation (and before having our second child) was £1100 - so it’s an almost 80% saving.

Our much-reduced energy bills have been an absolute lifesaver during the cost-of-living crisis which has seen many of our other outgoings rise - our water and grocery bills have soared. Reducing our reliance on the grid by installing solar has taken the stress out of the regular announcements that fuel costs will rise yet again.

We live in an area with several new housing developments - and one neighbouring estate has pre-installed rooftop solar on every home. All housebuilders should be doing this so more people can benefit from lower bills. The cost to developers would be small in the grand scheme of things but the addition of rooftop solar and batteries would bring a huge incentive to prospective buyers and would help those in affordable housing to avoid fuel poverty.

On Friday, the New Homes (Solar Generation) Bill, also known as the Sunshine Bill, will be debated in the House of Commons calling for all new homes to include mandatory solar. When you see the savings people can make on their bills by having rooftop solar, especially during a cost-of-living crisis, solar panels being included on all newly built homes is a no-brainer.