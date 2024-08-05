Parham's gardens a place of beauty, blessing and encounter

There are many beautiful gardens in these sceptred isles but very few have the unique and exceptional voice of Parham’s walled gardens.

The gardens are going through a renaissance thanks to the vision of Head Gardener Andrew Humphris and the patronage of Lady Emma and her husband James.

It is more than 30 years since Lady Emma and James came to Parham with their young family and made it their home. They follow in the footsteps of Lady Emma’s great grandparents, Clive and Alicia Pearson, who fell in love with Parham as soon as they saw it.

The house was in a poor state when they bought it in 1922. Lady Emma and James’ time has also been marked by renewal and long-term stewardship in this ancient, generous place.

Parham’s exquisite blue border with the Dovecote and park in the distance.

Parham’s famous shimmering blue and golden borders enfold the visitor and engage all your senses. Their rich scent. The thrumming of bees and other insects accompany the bird song as butterflies dance in the heat of the late afternoon. It is exciting to see so much life in these abundant gardens.

The light and breeze moves playfully through the exquisite planting where the groupings of plants create flowing compositions of colour and texture. In the blue borders the white umbellifers amplify the upright purple salvia leading your eye and your heart through the borders.

The planting is still naturalistic and, reassuringly, instantly recognisable as being in the tradition of the ‘Parham way’ and yet there is something new too. A vital expression of the timeless qualities of this place, and yet fresh and evolving.

Away from these borders clouds of soft white hydrangeas and veronicastrum lead you to the Wendy House. It gives the impression of having been part of the walls for centuries but it was designed by Victor Heal and built in 1928 for Clive Pearson’s daughters Veronica, Lavinia and Dione.

Parham’s famous Wendy House.

It is a child-sized cottage with a finely made oak front door beneath a beautiful wrought iron balcony. It provides a wonderful space for children to lose themselves in their imaginations away from their ‘i-Things’. Other borders set off the ancient walls with rich colour.

The garden at Parham is a place of beauty, blessing and encounter and the perfect place to visit as a summer holiday treat. Whether you are visiting for the first time or returning to an old friend, as I often do, Parham’s gardens never fail to delight.

Visit www.parhaminsussex.co.uk to find out more and book your visit to the gardens.