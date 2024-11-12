Parish Pump – Rodmell & Southease

Pauline Cherry writes – Today Friday 8th November. I actually felt that it was cold, but it’s amazing to see the various shrubs, and plants that are still going strong, and the pots of bulbs in my garden are now all pushing up green shoots, plus the potatoes I planted in pots are doing well, and hopefully there will be new potatoes in time for Christmas.

I can’t get myself organised enough to write Christmas cards to friend and relations scattered all over the world but get less each year. The postage is horrendous, so I suspect many will not send many cards this year. I love my Christmas post as I use the cards to decorate the beams because I put up little in the way of decorations now, and not having technology I still do things the traditional way.

The Christmas adverts are now appearing on TV, and you would find it hard to find a garden centre or shop that is not festooned with glitz and glitter as they all try to get as much money as possible from the Christmas season as I suspect they are worried about what the future will bring. Never mind President Trump is going to put everything right and save the whole world (America first of course). I have friends and relations all over the USA and I dare not mention the name Trump. I wonder what the White House will look like painted gold with the gold dollar sign emblazoned on it. Time will tell, and all may be well. Stranger things have happened.

Testing out with a University of Sussex friend on where to have a Christmas lunch with long time University friends, we’ve decided on going to the Miller and Carter Steakhouse at Patcham, which for years was the Black Lion. I have spent many very good times there in the past. We had a lovely meal, consisting of a variety of starters which we shall probably do as a group booking since many of us can’t cope with large meals now. A lot of pubs, including ours don’t mind if you have half portion meals now as they realise there is a need, and it brings in more custom.

Misty Sussex Morning

Why is it that my bed seems all the more comfortable around half an hour before I know I must get up and start my day? It’s easier to get up in the summertime, but now we have misty mornings and cloudy days the enthusiasm seems to wane. When I had my animals to deal with, it gave me that extra push, and I knew I had to feed, clean and walk those that depended on me before I got on with the day.

B&Bs are now not coming so often, but there are still the few who are walking the South Downs Way no matter what the weather is like, or the time of year. Having just renewed my house insurance I now have to sort out the fire risk assessment which means more form filling and more money to pay out. One of my goddaughters helps me and it took arounds an hour and a half to just fill in the forms. I wonder if all the people who do B&B realise you need to do this and be covered by public liability on your house insurance.

Our church had its congregation swelled by those that turned up for the Remembrance Service, which went off very well. People may wonder why I wear a white poppy the reason was I always wear the traditional one in honour of those that died for us, but it has a white part in it as well to support Peace and no more wars. I was shocked when a piece appeared on the TV recently saying that 75% of the people killed in war are women and children, who let’s face it don’t in most cases harm anyone when it comes to it, what is war about? The red part of my poppy this year fell out on my way to church so only the white was left. I do wish they would sell more red and white poppy’s next year as I know people want them. Ali wears one like me, as she feels the same. She tells me she bought her white poppy this year at the Depot. Walking up the road from church I realised I was still holding the hymn book, but a very nice man took it back to church for me.

Ian Everest’s latest farming talk the other week was very well attended and interesting as always and lots of people where there exchanging farming news.

There are a few events coming up in the village:- Parish Council Meeting is Tuesday 19th November 7pm in the Village Hall- Coffee Club is Wednesday 20th November 11am - Christmas Party in the Village Hall on Saturday 23rd November 2.30-5pm. There will be mulled wine and mince pies, soft drinks and a crafting table and it’s free

Also don’t forget to order tickets for the quiz on 26th November to support our local hospice (St Peter and St James) at Chailey. Contact Maureen Ford if you want to come tel: 01273 474980 or 07887 656621 [email protected]

The funeral of Paul Mellor’s mum Joan, on November 4th at Rodmell Church, was well attended and I’m sure the family were please to have the support of the villagers who came to the service.