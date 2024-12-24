Parish Pump - Rodmell & Southease

Gathered Round the Crib

Well Christmas is nearly upon us as I write this. My neighbours have put their festive lights up, the Carol Singers have done their bit to support Demelza Children’s Hospice, and our pub has wonderful decorations up and a blazing fire to welcome people.

Sadly Pauline Barnaby-Davies told me that there were only 4 carol singers for the carolling round the lower village but at least there were 8 for the singing round the upper village (despite the wind and the rain). Over the years fewer people have been able to do it. When I was able to do the carol rounds, it could be at least twenty singers plus people opened their houses to us (which they still do) and we had a wonderful time. Thanks go to those who offered refreshments and to Pauline who always makes a splendid effort to get people involved. She tells me the singers raised £280 which she is sending off to Demelza.

The church looked wonderful for the Carol Service on Sunday, there was beautiful music and plenty of people turned up, thanks go to all those who worked so hard to make it a lovely festive occasion.

I seem to have been doing up gifts and writing cards for ever, and the price of stamps is now horrendous isolating many people who love to keep in touch by writing cards and letters, but simply can’t afford, in many cases, to do it now. Let’s face it you can’t put a text message on the mantlepiece or shelf to brighten a room and give it the real festive look.

Advent Altar - Rodmell Church

I actually found some religious Christmas cards, which in the past was what Christmas was about. Not being an avid religious person (I’m an agnostic and really feel nature is my religion) it was nice to be able to send a few cards to people whom I know appreciate the old ways and the true meaning of Christmas in this glitzy commercial world.

It’s the first year I haven’t had daffodils out in my garden in December or snowdrops, but I do have some fruit flowers on my strawberry plants, but they are green! A friend tells me she has some too.

A hen pheasant is making herself at home in the bushes of my back garden. I’ve seen surprisingly few pheasants around this year and during the shooting season hardly any roadkill, and as for rabbits, I’ve almost forgotten what a wild rabbit looks like as I just don’t get them on my land. Thrushes, which I love, used to be regular visitors to my garden and I loved to hear their song, but again none for a few years. The main birds I get in my garden are members of the tit family, robins, jackdaws, magpies, wood pigeons, occasionally green woodpeckers and wrens. There are also so many squirrels which I find fascinating to watch and they get up to all sorts of antics to get at the bird food. I put out a teaspoon of seed outside the hole in my flint wall in the mornings for my little vole who seems to appreciate it as it soon goes.

Rob dug up some potatoes last week, and they were very tasty, but I haven’t uprooted the pot of potatoes in the greenhouse to see if I have new potatoes for Christmas Dinner.

All Lit Up

I am off to have Christmas lunch with my goddaughter Sharon and family at Wannock and on Boxing Day I’m treating them to lunch at our pub, where my old school friend Maureen is meeting up with us as well.

Many thanks to all who have helped with Parish Pump this year. They are of course Ali, Tim, Catriona and Sheree, so thanks one and all.

Thanks also to all who have phoned, written to me and sent cards and gifts all of which are much appreciated.

I wish you much happiness, love and joy over the Christmas period and for the New Year and strength to cope with whatever 2025 is going to throw at us. Surely life must get better must it not! Let’s keep an open mind about that!