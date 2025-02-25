Parish Pump - Rodmell & Southease

It was with great sadness that I read the article in last week’s Sussex Express about Robsons Coffee Shop closing. I heartily agree with Susan King’s write-up about this lovely little café and can only hope that whoever buys it will open something similar of a high standard, as this was.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I used Robsons for many years, and for some years my hairdresser was above it, and it was a real treat to have my hair done and then pop down to Robsons and enjoy their excellent coffee served with two delicious cheese scones. To the owner Mark and his lovely staff, I would like to say thank you for keeping something of such a high standard going for so long and making so many people happy. Sadly, with the banks closing and car parking systems changing I know many people that don’t go into Lewes so often these days, me being one! I have loved Lewes all my life, from a very young age, when I used to go to Lewes Market with my parents on Market Day, when it was a busy and bustling place. Whist my father was catching up with farming friends my mother used to take me to the Polar Bear Café, in Cliffe High Street near Woolworths, just over the bridge for a milk shake or ice-cream. I do hope Lewes manages to survive as a historical, interesting place, and that the empty shops may yet open again to sell quality goods.

On the subject of cafes and restaurants. I go for lunch with an old school friend who lives in Keymer, and we frequent a lovely little restaurant of high standards, but reasonable prices called the Aroma Café, near the garage and pub. Another time with another friend I were to Pablo Picasso an Italian restaurant in Seaford on the corner of Broad Street. Very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coffee Club on Wednesday 19th February at our pub was very well attended, so do come along to the next one on 19th March (11am at the Abergavenny Arms). You will be made welcome. I was at a village gathering on the same day, and a villager, about the same age as me, came up to me to thank me for pointing out things that are a problem to the older generation, which in conversation she followed up with ‘but the government and our MPs don’t listen do they?’ Several other older people have told me that they feel totally isolated by technology these days and are terrified of having their land line phones made obsolete as that’s the only way they are in touch with people. The new phones with small figures and systems are no good at all for people with rheumatic fingers and bad eyesight, but at least the volume can be turned up. How will older people living on their own with no contacts or help, pay their bills etc, if they can’t afford or do technology? Wake up world and MPs we are still here and need more help! Old age and the things I’ve explained come to everyone you know. If you read this, one day you’ll remember what we’ve said, and maybe understand – it may be too late then! Just as I’m writing this I’ve yet another person telling me she is finding it difficult to cope with the mountains of paperwork coming in and trying to find her way around online banking. So many people are telling me that they are stressed out, so no wonder stress is a big factor to the NHS.

Pauline's Poem

Rob my friend of many years who helps me with my garden and like many of my friends, keeps an eye on me and tells me to ring him if there is a need for help, is the grandson of Nellie Thwaite who lived up Mill Lane in the bungalows for many years. I thought I’d mention this as there are probably a few people still in the village who do not know this. Nellie’s ‘roots’ are still in the village as Rob does little jobs for people here. I always remember Nellie as having a great laugh and sense of humour. It’s always interesting to find the threads of ancestry throughout the Sussex villages and as a member of Wivelsfield History Group, run by Ian Everest, I have learnt a lot. We always have one lovely day together, usually in August at Wivelsfield with a lunch, a talk and a walk. So, if you are interested in joining us, please contact me know 01273 476876.

Ali tells me there are a few things coming up in the village. On Saturday 1st March it is the annual church Spring Clean 10am onwards – Jenny Brown asks if people willing to help can please bring long (very) handled dusters, brooms, rechargeable vacuums and implements for removing wax! Refreshments will be provided.

2nd March there is a PCC meeting after the 11am Parish Communion service at St. Peter’s Rodmell. Please email Jenny Brown – [email protected] with any items for the agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are two events on the same evening– Wednesday 5th March! So, you have to take your pick 7.30pm in the Village Hall the Rodmell Horticultural Society AGM which includes a video presentation from David Hurrion (who is a Royal Horticultural Society committee member and judge) about ’Gardening with Climate Change’. All villagers are welcome not just Rodmell Horticultural Society members. However also on the same evening it is the quiz at the pub 8pm booking is advised (teams of 6 max, £2/person entry and a cash prize) Call 01273 472416 or email: [email protected].

Looking further ahead there is the Spring Show on Saturday 29th March, further details to follow and on 30th March (10-4pm) there will be an exhibition of Vicky Mappin’s botanical art student’s works. The paintings will be on sale along with some cards and there will be tea and cake (on both days!).

Of course, all over last weekend (22nd & 23rd February). Villagers from all along the C7 were diligently out in the grey and murky weather picking up litter along the road and it looks so much better. Sue Carroll said people were out in force on Saturday morning and had done most of the road by lunchtime. Volunteers were also out on Sunday clearing not just the C7 but also the footpaths and up towards Telscombe and from Southease to the river so we’re beginning to clear up the whole of the lower Ouse Valley – fantastic and thank you to everyone who rolled up their sleeves and got on with it. We’re looking forward to hearing who won the prize for the strangest thing picked up and also the most intrepid collector.

Going through one of my many boxes of papers this week. I found one of my old poems, written in the 60s. At that time, I won awards for poetry and had several published in books. The picture is of one I found (hopefully the Sussex Express will print it as well as it being online).