Paul Milton: 'Freedom On The Water'

“We are so lucky to have little gems like ardingly activity centre, and the wonderful countryside of West Sussex”.

I’ve been looking into new hobbies, I’ve been self motivated to find new hobbies and activities to do in Haywards Heath and the surrounding areas of West Sussex.

My latest adventure took me just 20/30 minutes outside Haywards Heath from where I live to the little hive of activity which is The Ardingly activity centre.

My late father died a few years ago it was one of are regular haunts, pull up, find a spot with the car, picnic, thermos, get out the tatty chairs and table claim and find a spot and melt away in the wonderful sunshine for several hours.

Ardingly Reservoir.

As you entered Ardingly reservoir at the junction to your left was wonderful old fashioned allotments with runner beans all in bloom bright reds and greens leaves flapping in the wind, with an abundance of fruit and veg with a quaint cottage frozen in time.

The beauty of writing and poetry it allows you to capture that moment in time, like encased in amber a little pocket of time which is yours and yours alone.

I was dropped off by taxi where I walked into the premises of Ardingly Activity Centre, I haven’t canoed and kayaked in years since 1st Lindfield Scouts.The beauty about the centre it’s for everyone and anyone a real diverse variety of people.

The main bank of the reservoir a carpet of lush green grass, with tufts of hay like edges with an abundance of wild butterfly’s and flowers.

I spoke to the lady organising the day's water activities and luckily was allowed to go on early. I spoke to another gentlemen he asked if I had ever canoed or kayaked before. I said I’ve canoed, he fitted me up with a life jacket made sure it fitted and I was on my way with paddle in hand.

I went down the ramp where I was given my kayak I carefully got in with wet feet and a wet bottom and slowly paddled off.

You can pretty much explore most of the lake within reason depending on the wind direction and certain buoys. Being out on the water it’s amazing the hustle and bustle on the water people getting in, paddle boarders, toppers, and various sailing boats,and occasional ripple from power boat.

I think the best way to kayaking is take your time, I occasionally parked my kayak on the edge to apply more sun tan lotion and to top up on essential water for hydration. When you sit perched in one spot it then hits you how quiet it is with seagulls flying over head.

I set off further paddling away, on the edge a fisherman trying to catch fish changing spot occasionally, and also more sunbathers in little secluded spots.

It was like returning to youth when I was with 1st Lindfield Scouts at Long Ridge, it was a wonderful safe place for kids and children to learn and have fun in a safe environment. So much energy, diving in splashing about, diving in again and again and having safe fun on the water.

Sitting in the kayak dipping drifting my fingers back and forth in the cold fresh water, drifting and turning in my kayak as the wind changed your direction, paddling for your life you reach shade, to quench your thirst on the sandy silt banks, fish underneath you, reeds, with a warm wind hitting your face.

Overtop seagulls, darting and gliding on the wind. Whilst herons and ducks gather on the banks making flight when you get to close.

The open water is a hive of activity instructors yelling instructions to their students motor propelled boats crossing occasionally causing ripple's.

The reservoir is nestled in with banks of wonderful countryside to the edges wild flowers trees and fields of corn.

For me the best bit was the wonderful countryside are green belts framing the reservoir and quaint wild paths.

It’s the day after feeling a bit roasted I stupidly forgot to put sun cream on my legs but a thoroughly enjoyable day. I will definitely be back again.