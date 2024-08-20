Paul Milton: 'Moral Compass' guidance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I asked an organisation several years ago for guidance. What I got in return wasn’t of any use.

We still don’t know everything about are world and universe, I was thinking sometimes guidance comes from spiritual nudges in some unique way keeping us on track.

I was walking home from a church service it dawned on me the power of the written and spoken word the beauty of the English language, poetic, punctual and informative, a freedom of expression and form of expressing who you are as a person what you stand for, what you believe in, through the power of the written word, in speech and in song.

We just have to look at fairly recent events in America with the threat on Donald Trump’s life for speaking up and representing his country which highlights the power of speech and expression to promote a passion and love and comradery and spirit for one’s country, to stoke up hopes a future dreams and aspirations of making America great once again.

Artist Paul Milton.

Life can be brutal what it does to some people how it churns individuals and crushes some individuals strips them of everything they care about dignity, respect, courage and in the worst cases dumps them on the streets where there destitute and homeless.

Through history there have been various figures who have stood up for something who fought for what they believed in changed history their will their mission unbroken and uninfluenced. What makes a man of strength is how you deal with the situations you face, how you take on the challenges life throws at you.

The belief and will of what you know to be true. From personal experience from having my dignity and simple luxuries and pleasures stripped from me it gave me clarity. It highlighted what really mattered, what gave me strength it was my core passions, innocent childlike pure untainted by the drama of the world.

Like being homeless and broke, it highlights what really matters what is significant, it’s not for other people to impose so-called guidance on other people, or to corral through group peerage, guidance has to come from the person from their mistakes they learn from life experiences they learn through fortitude they learn.

I asked for guidance I don’t think I really did need guidance, the key is staying true to yourself your values, beliefs, the building blocks and pieces which make up a decent human being, intellectual grounded the simple man.

The best guidance I can give is to enjoy every aspect of life, try new foods cook new dishes, get new hobbies, have brilliant family days out, live life to the full.The most simple guidance is instilled as a child from father to son, through love and kindness to prepare you for later life, no parent can prepare their child fully but the most basic and simplest form is that of a father mother son daughter dynamic. What’s instilled in childhood is the building blocks of what’s to be.

In the past I’ve written about my late father, the meaning of family and what a modern family consists of social mobility and social equalities as well, and life chances.

Guidance sometimes has to come from the individual them selves a moral compass, like being reborn a new, like the phoenix from the ashes to rise again to carry on to persevere against the odds and fortitude.

You can’t control some events that happen to you but you can control how you overcome them and how you react to them and get round the hurdles.

One of my favourite phrases which has several different sources but said by president Kennedy when honouring Churchill with American citizenship.

“He mobilised the English language and sent it into battle” the power and beauty of the English language, in rallying a country in a time of need.